A big piece of glass fell off a downtown highrise Friday morning, crashing down onto Mission Street and prompting an alert to avoid the area.

The alert went out from the city's Department of Emergency Management at 8:43 am concerning police activity, telling the public to avoid the area of Mission Street between Fremont and Beale streets.

As the Chronicle reports, the San Francisco Fire Department received a 911 call at 8:30 am about falling glass near the intersection of Mission and Fremont.

No injuries were initially reported, but shattered glass could be seen on the sidewalk.

As several people documented on Xitter, the glass came from the 30-story tower at 350 Mission Street previously known as Salesforce East. The glass pane appears to have fallen from one of the top stories.



Update: A Berkeley resident, Vijay Menon, tells the Chronicle that he narrowly escaped serious injury when the falling glass crashed down onto his BMW while he was driving on Mission Street. The car, now reportedly totaled, had smashed front and rear windows, and he sped off several blocks saying "It was like I’m being attacked by glass," and "Honestly, it felt like Final Destination."

Menon also described the scene outside the building, and said he saw one man run into the middle of the street and fall and his head on the asphalt, apparently trying to escape the falling glass — so perhaps the initial report of no injuries was not accurate.

The building opened in 2015 and was entirely occupied by Salesforce at that time — three years prior to the opening of Salesforce Tower.

By 2021, however, the company had downsized its office footprint and put half of the building's 450,000 square feet up for sublease. By early 2023, the company confirmed plans to completely vacate the building, putting its remaining 104,000 square feet up for sublease.

350 Mission Street is owned by Los Angeles-based Kilroy Realty, which constructed it between 2012 and 2014.

The last spate of falling glass downtown came amid extremeley windy storms in the winter months of early 2023, when a window fell from Millennium Tower, dozens of windows cracked on Salesforce Tower, and, in January 2023, a large piece of glass fell from Fox Plaza.