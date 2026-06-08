- The 17-year-old boy who was killed on May 30 when the car he was in flew off a freeway overpass in San Francisco has been identified as Lenin Homer Silva. Silva's parents say he was a "gentle giant" with plans to play soccer in college, and he had just graduated from Hillsdale High in San Mateo two days earlier. [ABC 7]
- About 72% of the vote has now been counted, and Tom Steyer continues to trail behind second-place gubernatorial contender Steve Hilton by 300,000 votes. Becerra has 27% as of the latest count, and Hilton has 26%, with Steyer a 21.5%. [KRON4]
- A 7.8M earthquake in the Philippines on Sunday afternoon raised tsunami fears, but the National Tsunami Warning Center determined there was no tsunami danger for the US Pacific coast. [Chronicle]
- The Alameda County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of five county-owned vehicles that were stolen from a maintenance garage over the weekend, all of which were later recovered. [KTVU]
- Masked thieves broke into a collectibles store in Brentwood, The Card Lab, on Saturday, and stole thousands of dollars worth of Pokemon cards. [KRON4]
- A late-night traffic stop in Vallejo over illegally tinted windows led to the discovery of a felon in possession with a gun, Vallejo police say. [KRON4]
- At a graduation ceremony at Caliber Beta Academy in Oakland on Friday, family and students celebrated the life of 33-year-old teacher Latecia Bobo, who was killed in a mass shooting at a downtown Oakland bar on March 7. [KTVU]
Photo by Jaredd Craig