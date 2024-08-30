A Bay Area man posted a moving tribute to his son and ex-wife on Reddit, after they were both killed in a tragic collision Monday afternoon on a freeway in San Jose.

The father, Cameron Olsen, posted to Reddit on Thursday, writing that his 14-year-old son Charlie was "the most incredible young man," and had just recently started at Summit Tahoma High School.

"He was my world," Olsen writes.

Charlie and his mother, 47-year-old Rebecca Olsen, were killed when a Florida man, driving a pickup truck in the wrong direction on Highway 85, collided with their Tesla on Monday. We later learned that the suspect driver, 39-year-old Duncan McQuarrie, had an arrest record that included a DUI conviction a decade ago, and a citation earlier this year for driving without a license.

Cameron Olsen said he wanted to post to Reddit after seeing "the outpouring of love for the victims of the car accident."

He said that he and his ex, both from Australia, had moved to the Bay Area 12 years ago from the UK, "as I work at one of the local tech companies." According to the Chronicle, Olsen and his wife separated seven years ago, and had been co-parenting Charlie.

He goes on to write that Charlie was a particularly well-traveled teen, "30+ countries including taking me to places like Syria, Lebanon, Russia and Azerbaijan. His mum and him went to Antartica for Xmas last year — a trip of a lifetime for them both."

"He taught himself Arabic at 5 and took immense pride in his knowledge of history and politics. Him and I went to Europe last month and he woke early to watch the results of the UK election. He was very, very unique (and yes, I know most parents say that)," Olsen writes.

"A lot of people have expressed anger at the situation — I'm not at anger [stage] yet and I may never get there. It feels unfair, yes. I want my son back beyond comprehension," Olsen writes.

He concludes, "please be safe, slow down on the roads and focus on what you're doing. I've not always done that but I don't want anyone else to ever be in this situation."

Previously: San Jose Woman and 14-Year-Old Boy Killed In Wrong-Way Crash on Highway 85