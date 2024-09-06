- BART was reporting major delays Friday morning due to a disabled train at West Oakland Station. The delays were in all directions through downtown Oakland. [Bay City News]
- There is increased fire risk tonight and tomorrow in the northern Sierra due to potential for isolated thunderstorm activity. Also, a Red Flag Warning is in effect for parts of Southern California due to Santa Ana winds and very hot temperatures. [Chronicle]
- Tucker Carlson hosted an interview with a Holocaust denier this week and guess who endorsed it with a tweet calling it "worth watching" and then later deleted that tweet? Elon Musk. [CNN]
- An MRI safety expert shared a photo of a freak accident that happened at an imaging center in Mountain View, in which a metal wheelchair, which was not made to be near MRI machines, went flying across an exam room, narrowly missing a patient, and got sucked by magnetic force onto the front of the MRI machine. [KTVU]
- High-powered Washington lawyer Karen Dunn, who has helped prep Democratic presidential candidates for debates since 2008, is training Kamala Harris this week in how best to respond to Donald Trump at Tuesday's debate. [New York Times]
- At an event in San Francisco Thursday, Heritage Foundation president Kevin Roberts vowed that if Harris wins the presidency, his group will hold "a press conference outside the White House announcing Project 2028." [Chronicle]
- The new game day menu at Levi's Stadium, which was previewed Thursday night ahead of Monday's season opener, includes new items like beef birria pupusas, a bulgogi cheesesteak, and butter chicken wings. [ABC 7]
Photo: Kace Rodriguez