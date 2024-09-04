The 17-year-old from Tracy who allegedly shot and wounded 49ers rookie Ricky Pearsall during an attempted robbery on Saturday made his first court appearance Wednesday. And his attorney expressed remorse on his behalf.

The unnamed juvenile made an appearance Wednesday at the Juvenile Justice Center, where Judge Roger C. Chan will take part in deciding whether he will be tried as an adult. San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins has said her office has not yet determined whether they will charge him as an adult.

As KPIX reports, the teen suspect's attorney, Deputy Public Defender Bob Dunlap, spoke to reporters outside the courtroom, and said he sincerely hopes the court will not set aside his client's age.

"I think that my client certainly should be treated as a juvenile. He is a juvenile," Dunlap said.

"He's very sorry, genuinely, that this did happen, as is his family," added Dunlap. "And I can say that on their behalf as well as my own behalf, that our thoughts go out to the Pearsall family and Mr. Pearsall himself."

Dunlap declined to comment on the case too specifically, saying, "I've just seen a police report. I have seen the video, of which I'm sure there's a lot of, and I'm very anxious to see it because I think it will shed a lot of light on the actual shooting portion of the incident."

On Tuesday, District Attorney Brooke Jenkins announced that the suspect would be charged with attempted murder with an enhanced allegation of discharging a firearm, assault with a semiautomatic firearm, attempted second-degree robbery, carrying a loaded firearm, having a concealed firearm, being a minor with a handgun, and damage to personal property.

Per KPIX, Dunlap would only comment on the charges to say, "I saw District Attorney Brooke Jenkins' press conference yesterday where she said the status of the victim shouldn't determine the outcome of that decision, and I give her a lot of credit for saying that. Obviously, there's a lot of pressure from the media, national media, the way it's being spun in different arenas, for her to make that sort of a decision. But the only reason you're here talking to me is because Mr. Pearsall is a 49er, let's be honest about that, but that status alone shouldn't dictate that outcome."

Pearsall is reportedly making a swift recovery from his gunshot wound, but the 49ers have said he is likely to miss the first four games of the season, at least. He is currently on the non-football injury reserved list.

Pearsall and the teen suspect were both injured in an alleged struggle over the teen's handgun Saturday, after the suspect allegedly tried to steal Pearsall's watch near the intersection of Geary Street and Grant Avenue. Pearsall sustained a gunshot wound to the chest that missed all vital organs, and the teen was shot through the arm.

At Tuesday's press conference, Jenkins said investigators were looking into the boy's background to decide whether to change the disposition of the charges and move him to adult court. "This is still a fresh investigation,” Jenkins said, per the Chronicle. “We will make that decision at the appropriate time.”

Photo of Juvenile Justice Center via Google Street View