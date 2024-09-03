- Tuesday’s very hot weather is expected to continue through Thursday, and San Francisco is under a Heat Advisory this week. Wednesday will see SF temperatures in the 80s, and inland areas could see temperatures in the 100s on Wednesday and Thursday. [SFGate]
- Two cars collided and flew off a cliff at Point Lobos near the Cliff House Tuesday afternoon, and one of the drivers has died. The crash occurred around 4:40 pm on Tuesday, and the second driver was able to survive with only minor injuries. Neither car had any passengers other than the driver. [KRON4]
- As had been expected, DA Brooke Jenkins charged the 17-year-old who shot 49ers receiver Ricky Pearsall with attempted murder, though it's still unclear if he will be charged as a juvenile or as an adult. Though miraculously, 49ers general manager John Lynch said Tuesday that Pearsall is likely to return to the field in the 2024 season. [Chronicle]
- The Bear Fire in Sierra County, which started Monday, has now burned nearly 1,400 acres, is forcing evacuations, and has zero percent containment. [Bay Area News Group]
- Meanwhile closer to home, an Oakland Hills vehicle fire near Redwood Road and Skyline Boulevard spread into a larger vegetation fire Tuesday, but is now largely contained and there were no injuries. [KRON4]
- An SF e-commerce startup has sued the MyPillow guy Mike Lindell over $564,000 in allegedly unpaid bills. [SF Business Times]
Image: Joe Kukura, SFist