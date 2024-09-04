- The head of SF's Dream Keeper program, which focuses on services and job training for the city's underserved Black community, has formally requested an audit of the program's finances. Spearheaded by Mayor London Breed in 2020, the program takes $60 million a year in funds redirected from law enforcement, and Chronicle reporting has recently exposed some questionable uses of funds. [Chronicle]
- Those dozens of evictions were carried out today at the Potrero Terrace-Annex projects, and the Housing Rights Committee of San Francisco is decrying the city's haste in making so many families likely homeless. The evictions are happening because a property manager had been illegally charging rent for condemned units and pocketing the money, while the buildings are slated for demolition. [KRON4]
- Buzzy Oakland soul food restaurant Burdell has just gotten a big plug in the form of Food & Wine magazine naming it Restaurant of the Year. The national magazine's editors had high praise for chef-owner Geoff Davis and his food that is "grounded in the past, forward-looking, and brain-meltingly delicious." [Food & Wine]
- BART police say a suspect was arrested in connection with a Tuesday evening stabbing on BART, in which a 54-year-old rider was stabbed in the arm. The incident occurred on an Antioch-bound train, and the suspect was arrested at Orinda Station. [East Bay Times]
- In a very Bay Area story, the success of hip Oakland wine spot Snail Bar has meant a yearslong fight with an upstairs neighbor over noise, and now a flurry of lawsuits from that neighbor and six others, seeking damages, because of noise. [Chronicle]
- Fake heiress con artist turned felon Anna Delvey will be appearing on the upcoming season of Dancing With the Stars, that last-chance platform for the briefly culturally relevant, ankle monitor and all. [Bay Area News Group]
Photo via Burdell/Instagram