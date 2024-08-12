For the second year in a row, a dead body was discovered in Golden Gate Park during Outside Lands weekend, and again the death does not appear to have any connection to the festival.

A man was reported unconscious and not breathing Sunday inside a porta-potty behind the California Academy of Sciences, near the handball courts along Nancy Pelosi Drive. As KTVU reports, the San Francisco Fire Department responded to the report of the man at 1:05 pm.

The portable restroom's door was locked, and so it was pried open. The man inside was pronounced dead at the scene.

The location of the death was about one and a half miles from the Outside Lands festival grounds, and police did not say there appeared to be any connection to the festival. Foul play was not suspected.

Anyone with information about this death is asked to call the SFPD at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.

The is the second time in two years that a dead body has turned up in Golden Gate Park on the Sunday of Outside Lands weekend.

Last year, the body of 37-year-old Kelly Koike was found stuffed in a duffel bag near 22nd Avenue and Fulton Street, about eight blocks from the festival gates. It's not clear that Koike's death was a homicide, and her mother told the media that Koike suffered from mental illness and had been living on the streets of San Francisco for some time.

Two people were later arrested, as Bay Area News Group notes, for unlawful disposal of a body, and the cause of death was ruled "undetermined."

Previously: Woman Found Dead In Golden Gate Park Suffered Mental Illness, Lived On SF Streets, Mother Says

Photo: Getty Images