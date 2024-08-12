Vice president and now-Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris held her first SF fundraiser since she was catapulted to the top of the ticket on Sunday, and raised an estimated $12 million, but also faced nearly 150 protesters calling out the Israeli attacks on Gaza.

Sunday was the big Chappell Roan concert day at Outside Lands, which somehow gave birth to a rumor that Kamala Harris might join Chappell Roan onstage at the festival. Nothing of that sort actually happened, but Harris was in town for a fundraiser Sunday at Nob Hill’s Fairmont San Francisco Hotel. And KGO reports that Harris raised an estimated $12 million here Sunday, her first San Francisco appearance since the whole Joe Biden switcheroo and Harris formally becoming the Democratic nominee (which was technically done by virtual roll call last week).

KPIX has video of Harris’s black SUV motorcade leaving the Fairmont, for as they note, news cameras were not allowed inside the event. The station adds the the fundraiser was “attended by several billionaires, tech execs, and politicians,” with around 700 people showing up. KPIX’s video shots captured that Governor Gavin Newsom and East Bay congressional candidate Lateefah Simon were among them.

Vice presidential nominee Tim Walz was not in attendance for this one, but according to KPIX, Nancy Pelosi introduced Harris inside the event, and Harris spoke for about 30 minutes.

"This is really a homecoming,” San Francisco Mayor London Breed told KGO (the Berkeley-born Harris was SF District Attorney from 2004-2011). “I met her at the tarmac last night, she was so happy to see us and be home and so happy to feel the support and love from San Francisco."

So there was much chatter about Bay Area roots at this fundraiser with Harris, Pelosi, Newsom, and Breed. But of course, Bay Area roots also tend to involve protesters.

This KPIX report on the Israel-Gaza protests outside the event indicates there were seemingly about 100 to 150 demonstrators, calling out who they described as “Killer Kamala and Genocide Joe.” The protests started with speeches at Union Square, and demonstrators then marched to the fundraiser, demanding an arms embargo to Israel and a ceasefire in the ongoing conflict. Harris has technically called for a ceasefire, though not in terribly aggressive terms.

And as KGO notes, “It's unclear if Harris ever saw the protest.”

