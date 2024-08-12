- A San Francisco woman says her dog BaoBao had close call with a coyote in the Presidio Tunnel Tops park recently. The coyote grabbed the dog, who had just been let off-leash, but BaoBao managed to escape. [KPIX]
- A San Francisco Fire Department rescue boat came to the aid of a person who fell into the water near the ferry docks, at Gate F by the Ferry Building, early Sunday morning. The person was in the water about ten minutes. [KPIX]
- Parking citations in SF were up 6% from May to July, as the SFMTA conducted its promised "intensive" crackdown on certain types of violations. The most common violation was blocking sidewalks, something that Richmond and Sunset residents have complained vocally about. [Chronicle]
- Caltrain began electric train service on Sunday, but the trains won’t be running systemwide until September. [SFGate]
- Vallejo-born H.E.R. performed during the Olympics Closing Ceremony on Sunday. [KTVU]
- KQED took a survey of fan fashions at Outside Lands. [KQED]
- Residents of Carmel-by-the-Sea, who have long gone without street addresses and who collect their mail at a central post office, have voted to get numbered addresses for the first time. [KPIX]