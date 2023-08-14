On Sunday evening, as Outside Lands festival-goers were still enjoying themselves a few blocks west, a body was found in Golden Gate Park.

Details are slim, but a dog walker reportedly found the body — or the dog did — north of Stow Lake at around 7:30 p.m. Sunday. The SF Standard broke the news that the body was found in a duffel bag, though the SFPD has not confirmed that detail.

The discovery was made in the park near 22nd Avenue and Fulton Street — about eight blocks east of main entry and exit gates from Outside Lands.

As KRON4 reports, a coroner's van was seen arriving at the park at 10 p.m.

Police reportedly set up a perimeter in order to keep exiting festival-goers from disturbing the scene, and investigators did not clear the scene until around 5:30 a.m. Monday.

No connection has been made between the body and the festival itself, which drew a reported 225,000 people over three days.

Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD tip line at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. You may remain anonymous.

This is a developing story.

Photo: Getty Images