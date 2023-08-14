The woman whose body was found in a duffel bag Sunday in Golden Gate Park has been identified, and signs point to her likely not having been at Outside Lands.

The body has been identified by SF's medical examiner as 37-year-old Kelly Koike of San Francisco.

Her death has been deemed suspicious by the SFPD, and it is being investigated by the department's Homicide Detail.

Koike's body was found, reportedly stuffed in a bag, by a dog walker and their dog on Sunday just before 7:30 p.m., while the Outside Lands festival was ongoing. The discovery was made north of Stow Lake, near 22nd Avenue and Fulton Street, about eight blocks from where the festival's main gate was located.

The Chronicle managed to contact Koike's mother, who gives some background on her daughter's life. Koike reportedly had been diagnosed years ago with bipolar disorder, schizophrenia, and catatonia. She grew up in Castro Valley and came to culinary school in San Francisco before, it sounds like, her life spiraled and she wound up living on the street.

Her mother, Roya Koike, tells the Chronicle that she and her daughter "were best buddies" when her daughter was "herself." But mental illness, and it's implied, drug use, appear to have impacted their relationship. Roya Koike also tells the Chronicle that she had told her daughter she was welcome to live with her in Castro Valley if she obeyed her "rules."

If ruled a homicide, this would be SF's 36th homicide of the year to date. At this time last year, the city had seen 31 homicides.

No arrests have been made in the case. Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD tip line at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.

