Some complications for Muni’s 44-O'Shaughnessy line Monday, as a car careened off the road and right into a Muni shelter near Twin Peaks at Portola Drive and O'Shaughnessy Boulevard.

We don’t know what time this happened on Monday, but KRON4 is reporting that a car crashed into and badly damaged a Muni bus shelter today on Portola Street near Twin Peaks. The 44-O'Shaughnessy bus line continues to run, but obviously, that line is minus one bus shelter for the time being.

ATTN: The OB 44 O'Shaughnessy stop at O'Shaughnessy/Portola is closed due to a non-Muni collision that has damaged the shelter.



Please board on the other side of Portola, at the existing 36/52 stop on Woodside/Portola. pic.twitter.com/Hq6jaxYN81 — SFMTA (@SFMTA_Muni) August 12, 2024

As SFMTA explains it, the Presidio-bound, north-running “44 O'Shaughnessy stop at O'Shaughnessy/Portola is closed due to a non-Muni collision that has damaged the shelter.” You’ll have to walk an extra couple of blocks to pick up the 44-O'Shaughnessy or 36-Teresita, as SFMTA says “Please board on the other side of Portola, at the existing 36/52 stop on Woodside/Portola.”

Another SFMTA Muni bus shuttle was destroyed by a car driver, this time on O’Shaughnessy Boulevard near Portola Drive.



This is the result of dangerously designed streets and a transportation system that prioritizes cars and driver convenience over people, safety, and the planet. pic.twitter.com/bKreuK3T4S — Luke Bornheimer (@LukeBornheimer) August 12, 2024



We see what appears to be the offending car in the image above. The car is well-wedged in the bushes with a wrecked bus shelter in its wake, though fortunately, the vehicle seems to have just barely missed a streetlight post.

Also fortunately, for the time being at least, KRON4 reports that “There was no immediate word on whether anyone was injured in the crash.”

That’s in contrast to a deadly March 16 crash at a West Portal bus stop, where an SUV ramming into a bus shelter killed a family of four, including a three-month-old infant.

