At least one person died in a car accident Saturday just outside West Portal Station in San Francisco.

The accident occurred around 12:30 pm Saturday, as NBC Bay Area reports. According to the San Francisco Fire Department, the single-vehicle crash involved an SUV that slammed into a bus stop at West Portal Avenue and Ulloa Street.

The San Francisco Department of Emergency Management advised residents to avoid the area.

According to the SFFD, one person died and three people in the vehicle were injured, one of the critically.

A social media user on the scene, as seen below, suggested that two people were killed.