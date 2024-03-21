On Wednesday evening, city officials confirmed that the three-month-old who was gravely injured in Saturday's crash in West Portal had died.

The infant succumbed to injuries sustained in the crash, following the deaths of one-year-old brother Joaquin Ramos Pinto de Oliveira, and parents Diego Cardoso de Oliveira and Matilde Moncada Ramos Pinto.

The family had been waiting at a bus stop Saturday, when the crash occurred, on their way to the San Francisco Zoo. The couple was reportedly celebrating their wedding anniversary with a family outing, with their newborn.

San Francisco Police Officer Robert Rueca confirmed the baby's death on Wednesday evening, as ABC 7 reported.

As the Chronicle reports, Supervisor Myrna Melgar tearfully confirmed the death on Wednesday, saying, "I have no words."

The infant had been in intensive care in Oakland, likely at UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital, and had sustained life-threatening injuries. The Chronicle reports that the infant was receiving palliative care "due to the gravity of its injuries." Neither the child's name nor sex have been shared publicly.

"The whole family is gone," said a representative for the Brazilian consulate in San Francisco, speaking to the Chronicle.

A photo of the toddler, Joaquin, from Pinto's Instagram

Matilde Ramos Pinto with her son Joaquin, via Instagram

40-year-old Diego Cardoso de Oliveira was a Brazilian citizen and an employee at Apple. His wife, 38-year-old Matilde Moncada Ramos Pinto, was from Portugal and worked in the film industry, most recently as an executive producer at Ridley Scott Films.

The woman allegedly responsible for the crash, 78-year-old Mary Fong Lau, remained hospitalized as of Wednesday, as her attorney confirmed to KRON4. Lau was being treated for injuries she sustained in the crash, but was no longer in police custody, the attorney said. She has not been formally charged, but she had been booked on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter, driving the wrong way, and excessively speeding.

Lau's car was allegedly traveling fast, the wrong way down Ulloa Street, when it jumped the curb at the bus stop and collided with the family.

"This is just an unspeakable tragedy that is a reality," Attorney Sam Geller said to ABC 7. Geller added, speaking of his client, "This is a very difficult time for her as well. This is a tragedy that she has to find a way to live with and navigate."

SF District Attorney Brooke Jenkins said her office was awaiting toxicology test results and data from Lau's Mercedes SUV operating system before making a final decision on charges.

Previously: Elderly Woman Arrested on Manslaughter Charges In Connection With West Portal Collision