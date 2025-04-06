- An early morning fire broke out in a Fremont apartment building on Sunday, killing one resident and injuring three. Fire crews arrived on the scene at 2:53 a.m. and found heavy fire conditions in the fourth-floor unit with four residents trapped on the balcony, two of whom tried to leap from the building. [KRON4]
- A second unvaccinated child in Texas has died from measles, which is the second confirmed measles death in the US in the past decade. Additionally, 59 new measles cases in the state were reported over three days last week, totaling 481 cases since January. [Reuters]
- Two registered sex offenders were arrested in Rohnert Park on Friday after the city’s department of public safety conducted compliance checks on 30 offenders in the area. 20-year-old Enzo Rafelly Oliva was arrested for “attempted sexual exploitation of a child by attempting to exchange child pornography,” and 45-year-old Paul Michael Giro had undisclosed probation violations. [Mercury News]
- UCSF neurologist Dr. Stephen Hauser has been named a Breakthrough Prize winner for his groundbreaking work that’s helped millions of multiple sclerosis patients. [SF Business Times]
- Bay Area companies are seeing their stocks plummet, including Restoration Hardware, Gap, and Williams Sonoma. [CBS News]
- A Vallejo shoplifter made away with $300 worth of stolen merchandise on Thursday after brandishing a kitchen knife at employees, which she had removed from the packaging in the store. [KRON4]
- A mysterious tech benefactor has been funding locals' most interesting projects. [SF Standard]
Image: Leanne Maxwell/SFist