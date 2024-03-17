Another person succumbed to injuries sustained during the tragic car crash in SF’s West Portal neighborhood Saturday, when an SUV struck a bus stop near the Muni station there. The incident, which occurred around noon on Saturday, left two others dead at the scene.

All three viictims were members of a young local family, as the Chronicle reported. The father and a child passed away ysterday, and the mother died today. Another infant from the family also remained hospitalized with life-threatening injuries, authorities said.

Authorities haven’t publicly disclosed the identities of the victims, but some friends who knew them set up a memorial at the site of the crash at West Portal Avenue and Ulloa Street. One friend told the Chronicle that, “they were an amazing family.”

Local pedestrian advocate group Walk San Francisco is reportedly set to host a vigil at 5 p.m. Monday at the scene. The head of the organization, Jodie Medeiros, also told the Chronicle that the crash was one of the worst pedestrian tragedies in city history.

It’s unclear what the circumstances behind the crash were, or whether the driver of the SUV is facing charges.

PREVIOUSLY: Deadly Accident In West Portal Kills at Least One

Feature image of West Portal Muni station via Google Street View.