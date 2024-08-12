- Two women and two dogs perished in a house fire in Vallejo Sunday night. Firefighters were able to rescue one woman from the blaze, which fully engulfed the home on De Paul Drive, but she later died at the hospital. [KRON4]
- Oakland police were in a standoff with a driver Monday afternoon in the area of 30th Avenue and International Boulevard around 3 pm, and it eventually ended peacefully. It's unclear what the driver was suspected of. [NBC Bay Area]
- It turns out that San Francisco's latest program to bus the homeless out of town is much lower-bar and lower-scrutiny than the longstanding Homeward Bound program. The Journey Home program doesn't do much to verify if a person has a support system where they are going, but it allows for very quick turnaround on bus tickets. [Mission Local]
- A 4.4M earthquake struck in the Highland Park area of Los Angeles Monday afternoon. [KTVU]
- At least 27 states are now showing "very high" levels of COVID infection. [ABCNews]
- Donald Trump is supposed to be doing a live interview on Xitter right now, with Elon Musk, but it doesn't seem to have started, and this is Trump's first real return to the platform since getting banned after January 6th.
- A video has been going viral of Sabrina Carpenter apparently freaked out by some pyrotechnics during her Saturday night performance at Outside Lands, screaming and appearing to run off stage after some fireworks exploded behind her. [TMZ]
Photo via Vallejo Fire Dept./Facebook