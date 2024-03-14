- Heads up, East Bay drivers: I-680 southbound will be closed between I-580 and Koopman Road this weekend in order to repair deteriorating pavement. The stretch will be closed from 5 pm Friday until 4 am Monday morning, though northbound I-680 traffic will run as normal all weekend. The area in question is seen below. [KPIX]
Happy #PiDay! 🥧 TOMORROW, SB I-680 shuts from I-580/I-680 interchange to SR-84, 3/15, 9pm-3/18, 4am. #dublinca entries accessible for the 🍀 parade. Have your pie & eat it too! Hungry for more details? 👉 Call the hotline at 510-286-0319 or 🔗 https://t.co/3BVhMaAiyd. @DublinPIO pic.twitter.com/H8w8ZEjF11— Caltrans District 4 (@CaltransD4) March 14, 2024
- The City of Berkeley is returning a two-acre plot of land (which is currently a parking lot) back to the Ohlone people, in what Mayor Jesse Arreguin is calling “the largest urban land give-back in the State of California to an indigenous tribe." The site of the Berkeley Shellmound is considered the first human settlement in the SF Bay Area, and the City of Berkeley approved buying the site and giving it to the Sogorea Te' Land Trust, which plans to build a museum and educational facility there. [KGO]
- Yet more trouble for a United Airlines aircraft, as one of their Airbus crafts had a hydraulic leak while arriving inbound into SFO Thursday. None of the 150 passengers or five crew members was injured on the Airbus (not a Boeing) that originated from Dallas-Fort Worth, but sheesh, not a good month for United Airlines. [Chronicle]
- Girl Scout Cookie season was supposed to wrap up this Sunday, but here in Northern California at least, it’s just been extended until March 24. [KRON4]
- Oh christ, the Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. presidential campaign is scheduled to make its vice-presidential announcement in Oakland on March 26. [KTVU]
- Today is Steph Curry’s 36th birthday, everybody! The team hopes he can return from an ankle injury in time for Saturday night’s national TV game against the Lakers. [Golden State of Mind]
Image: Joe Kukura, SFist