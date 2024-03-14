A 39-year-old Daly City man is no longer a Lyft driver after he allegedly punched a rider who he perceived to be Jewish at SF International Airport, and now he’s facing a possible 10-year prison sentence on federal hate crime charges.

According to just-unsealed federal indictment, 39-year-old rideshare driver Csaba John Csukas of Daly City was picking up a passenger at SFO on October 26. But KTVU reports that on arrival at the airport pickup location, the indictment says Csukas asked the passenger if he was Jewish, said he would not drive the passenger if he was, and then allegedly punched the passenger in his face.

Csukas appeared in federal court on Wednesday, facing hate crime charges.

But as they often do, the Jewish News of Northern California tracked down a lot more detail on the case, finding that Csukas was driving for Lyft at the time, and got a photo of Csukas at the time of the incident. Lyft quickly insisted to that outlet that Csukas was immediately expelled from the platform.

“Lyft unequivocally condemns anti-semitism and all other forms of discrimination on the basis of religion or country of origin,” a Lyft spokesperson told the Jewish News on Northern California. “We have been in touch with the rider to extend our support and assistance, have permanently removed the driver’s account from the platform, and stand ready to assist law enforcement with any investigation.”

The rider, who declined to be identified, was hospitalized and treated for minor injuries.

US Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a statement announcing the charges that “No one in this country should live in fear because of how they worship or where they come from. The Justice Department will aggressively prosecute those who perpetrate hate-fueled violence motivated by antisemitism or by bias of any kind.”

Csukas faces up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine if convicted.

Image: Duke Cullinan via Unsplash