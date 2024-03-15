- Alameda County election officials said Thursday that they will conduct a manual count of the 123,374 signatures that were submitted in the DA Pamela Price recall effort. The recall campaigners need 73,195 valid signatures, and officials say that a random sampling of the submitted signatures will not be sufficient to validate them. [KPIX]
- The ban on illegal vending in SF's Mission District appears to have had an impact on street cleanliness as well. Street cleaning requests were down 21% in the Mission since the ban took effect, compared to 6% citywide. [Chronicle]
- A search for a missing teen was suspended on its second day Thursday in the Delta waters around Stockton, due to water currents. [KPIX]
- An East Oakland nonprofit, Homies Empowerment, has for the second time seen its offices at 77th Avenue and MacArthur Boulevard get hit by a reckless driver, causing thousands of dollars in damages to the building. [KRON4]
- A person died early Friday in a one-car crash in San Pablo, on San Pablo Avenue near Road 20. [East Bay Times]
- McDonald's locations worldwide were experiencing technology outages Friday, and the Chicago-based company said that these were not the result of a cyberattack. [KTVU]
- The DA in Fulton County, Georgia, Fani Willis, has been ordered by a judge to remove the prosecutor she had a relationship with from the Trump election cases, or else step aside herself. [Associated Press]
Photo: Piermario Eva