A United Airlines flight leaving SFO had a problem during takeoff on Thursday and ended up being quickly diverted to Los Angeles.

This was United flight 35 bound for Osaka, and it took off at 11:23 am Thursday, as KRON4 reports. Within 25 minutes the Boeing 777-200 jet had diverted to LAX after reportedly losing a tire during takeoff.

According to the tracking site FlightAware, the flight has spent two hours and 28 minutes in the air and is scheduled to touch down at 1:21 pm PT — but it will be landing without a tire.

SFO is experiencing some delays Thursday afternoon after one runway was briefly closed, following this tire incident.

This incident comes after a string of highly publicized inflight incidents that could be making people a little more nervous about flying.

Two weeks ago, a Boston-bound United flight out of SFO had to make an emergency landing in Denver after a piece of a wing flap tore off shortly after takeoff.

And in January, an Alaska Airlines flight out of Portland, bound for Ontario Airport in California, experienced a mid-flight crisis after a door plug blew out of the fuselage. That flight was able to safely land back in Portland, but the case has raised new questions about the 737-Max 9 plane model.

Photo: Arkin Si