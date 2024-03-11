- Yet another United flight had a problem on Monday, this one an SFO-bound jet leaving Sydney. The plane reportedly had to turn back to Sydney after experiencing an unspecified "maintenance issue." [KPIX]
- A car was stolen Monday afternoon in San Pablo with a two-year-old child still inside, but police quickly located both the car and the child. [KTVU]
- Another vehicle theft – a carjacking – that occurred in Palo Alto on Saturday ended three hours later with the car being torched and abandoned in Oakland. [KRON4]
- Kit Lam, an influential organizer and SF school parent who worked on the successful 2022 recall campaign against three school board members has joined the campaign of mayoral hopeful Daniel Lurie as his Asian American and Pacific Islander political director. [Chronicle]
- A UC Berkeley professor is staging a "sleep-in" protest, remaining in his office and conducting all classes via Zoom in protest of antisemitism on the campus the the school's failure to address it. [ABC 7]
- Airbnb has issued a ban on all indoor security cameras of all kinds in its hosts' properties. [KRON4]
- On Monday, Japan marked the 13th anniversary of the 2011 earthquake and subsequent Fukushima nuclear meltdown disaster. [Associated Press]
Photo: Chris Leipelt