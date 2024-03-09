Yet another United Airlines plane departing San Francisco International Airport experienced system failure on Friday — the second within the past few days.

This Airbus 320 jet was headed to Mexico City, before an issue with the aircraft's hydraulic system, prompting an emergency landing at LAX, per the Chronicle. The plane reportedly took off from San Francisco around 1:00 p.m., and actually flew into Mexican airspace before doubling back to Los Angeles around 5:00 p.m.

United officials said that there were three hydraulic systems on the plane (some were backups), but an issue arose with one of the systems. After touching down at LAX, United rescheduled the Mexico City-bound passengers on another flight a few hours later, according to ABC7. There were 105 passengers and five crew members on board.

However, this latest incident comes after a United Airlines flight out of SFO lost a tire Thursday morning, and another United flight from Hawaii experienced engine failure before landing at SFO on Monday. The crew declared an emergency over the engine failure about an hour before landing, but it landed safely.

In fact, at least five United Airlines-involved incidents have occurred this week. Besides these three at SFO (which is a United hub), passengers were evacuated from a United flight after the plane rolled off the Houston airport runway Friday, plus the engine of United jet headed to Florida from Houston caught on fire midair, prompting an emergency landing, on Monday.

