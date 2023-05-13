- Unfortunately, the Warriors are officially out of the playoffs after Friday night’s Game 6 101-122 loss to the Lakers. Steve Kerr is apparently going to use the offseason to rethink the lineup after the disappointing defeat. [ESPN]
- Four separate shootings took place in Oakland overnight and in the early hours of Saturday, police say. All of the victims were hospitalized, and three are reportedly in stable condition, with the condition of the fourth unknown. [Chronicle]
- The California Highway Patrol apparently conducted a three-month investigation into one car at an illegal sideshow back in February — and after identifying that it had stolen car parts, searched the owner’s house and uncovered stolen merchandise worth nearly $20,000. [KTVU]
- The federal immigration policy known as Title 42, which was ushered in at the start of the pandemic and imposed strict restrictions on immigrants seeking asylum, expired Friday. KNTV went down to the border to see what's changing.
- A San Francisco jury convicted a man of second-degree murder related to a fatal shooting of Ronisha Cook, a 33-year old mother, in the Tenderloin in 2019, authorities said. [Chronicle]
- Local business owners are pissed that Amazon is sponsoring SF Small Business Week. [Chronicle]
- Dozens of farmworkers and their families have been residing in small and hazardous makeshift dwellings inside a large greenhouse — with exposed wires and without proper ventilation — in rural Monterey County, officials said. [KTVU]
