A young girl, who NBC Bay Area reports to be only eight-years old, was rushed to the hospital after suffering a gunshot wound yesterday evening.

Police say they responded around 5:24 pm to a shooting on Chicago Way, a neighborhood in the southern end of the city. When they got there, they found the girl suffering from "life-threatening injuries."

Her father, who says she was struck while dinner was being prepared, believes it was a stray bullet that hit his daughter.

No updates on her condition have been released, and police officials urge anyone with information to contact their tip line as soon as possible.

