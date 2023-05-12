- On Friday, Governor Gavin Newsom presented an updated budget plan to address a projected $31.5 billion deficit, larger than the $22 billion shortfall initially anticipated in January. The revised plan outlines a total budget of $306.5 billion for 2023-24, including a $224 billion general fund, indicating an increase from the previous version of the budget despite the larger deficit. [Chronicle]
- A lockdown at Santa Rosa’s Montgomery High School, which was prompted by reports of a student carrying a handgun on campus, was been lifted by the police about four hours after initial reports. Despite conducting thorough searches of classrooms and gathering areas, no weapon was found. [KRON4]
- San Francisco Zoo officials announced this week that it will become the new home of a male jaguar, which just spent the last 11 years in Sacramento. The zoo also said it will name the official when it arrives. [Examiner/Twitter]
- The only Williams-Sonoma store in San Francisco will be leaving its Union Square location next year when its lease expires — but a Chanel retailer will soon take its place, as the company has already bought the three-story building at 340 Post St. for $63 million. [Chronicle]
- Bay Area rap legend and entrepreneur E-40, also known as Earl Stevens, has been bestowed an honorary doctorate degree from his alma mater Grambling State University in Louisiana. Dr. E? [KTVU]
- The Oakland teachers’ strike is still going on, and here are the latest updates. [ABC7]
