- In Sonoma County, animal rights activists and chicken farmers are engaged in a tense conflict over a local ballot measure that would ban factory farming. Critics argue that the proposal would overturn their way of life, supporters say it is a matter of treating animals with basic dignity. [Chronicle]
- A public funeral was held today for a San Jose community service officer who was tragically struck and killed by a drunk driver while on duty. The service, which was held at the SAP Center, apparently drew in hundreds of attendees. [NBC Bay Area]
- X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, has been suspended in Brazil, after Elon Musk declined to name a legal representative in the country in an ongoing legal battle. [Associated Press]
- On Thursday, several Alameda County residents were arrested in a sting operation related to a string of buglaries targeting marijuana dispensaries all throughout the state. [East Bay Times]
- New COVID-19 vaccines have arrived to the Bay Area, targeting a variant responsible for a large increase in cases this summer. [CBS]
- Waymo is reportedly eyeing an expansion of its San Francisco-based robotaxi services, after a year of driverless ride-hailing in the city without major controversy. [Chronicle]
- A South Bay home where a former Google employee allegedly beat his wife to death recently sold for over two million dollars, after being initially listed in May. [Mercury News]
Image: Brooke Cagle via Unsplash