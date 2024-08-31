- Kamala Harris, recently released a plan saying she intends to help first-time homebuyers by offering up to $25,000 in down payment assistance. Experts are concerned it will make the affordable housing crisis worse. [Chronicle]
- San Jose officials have secured $850,000 in federal funding to clean up Lake Cunningham. The once-beloved waterway has faced decades of neglect, and has only recently seen efforts to restore it. [Mercury News]
- Tiny, interim shelters for the homeless have become big business in California, in the wake of the state's perpetually worsening housing crisis. Now, they face an uncertain future. [The Oaklandside]
- Caltrain says they plan to begin offering a $1 youth fare beginning next Sunday, according to a Friday press release. [CBS]
- Tonya Love, an Oakland City Council hopeful, will not appear on November's ballot after a judge disqualified her for "technical errors" on her nomination form. [KQED]
- Los Gatos will not be having town council elections this November because no one is running to challenge the incumbents, saving the city tens of thousands of dollars. [San Jose Spotlight]
- A paralyzed Oakland woman has been charged with attempted murder just six months after being released on probation. [East Bay Times]