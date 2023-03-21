- This latest atmospheric river storm is dumping most of its rain to our south, but there is a high wind advisory in place until 9 p.m. The SF Peninsula, the South Bay and the East Bay can expect to see gusts of 40-50 mph. [KTVU]
- Protesters smashed windows and injured workers at the Consulate General of India on Arguello Boulevard in SF on Sunday, as the group tried unsuccessfully to enter the building. A similar protest happened in London, and this was apparently the work of a Sikh separatist group that wants to create a new breakaway state in India called Khalistan. [Chronicle / KPIX]
- There was a big gang of motorcycles on the Golden Gate Bridge on Saturday, numbering 100 or so, which took over the southbound lanes and then exited toward Fort Point. It's being called a "sideshow" in the media but it didn't really stop, and maybe it was more just a coordinated motorcycle version of Critical Mass? [KRON4]
- SF Supervisor Myrna Melgar now says she is calling for a hearing to address youth violence like the recent brawls at Stonestown, and the recent middle school stabbing. Melgar says that there's a whole cohort of kids who "came into puberty during the pandemic and we know for a fact that they're behind academically, and also behind socially." [Chronicle]
- What started Monday as a crack in the road has turned into a landslide on eastbound I-580 near the Altamont Pass. Traffic is down to just one lane and will no doubt be backed up again today. [NBC Bay Area]
- Oakland's city government is still dealing with the damage from the ransomware attack that began on February 8, and it may finally get back to normal next month. [KTVU]
- A 38-year-old Vacaville man was arrested Friday for pointing a laser at a California Highway Patrol helicopter. [Bay Area News Group]
- A fatal crash in the northbound lanes of Highway 17 in the Santa Cruz Mountains Tuesday morning snarled traffic starting around 7 a.m. [NBC Bay Area]
- Legendary Giants broadcasters Mike Krukow and Duane Kuiper are talking about how they'll incorporate the MLB's new pitch clock and rules into their play-by-plays. [Chronicle]
