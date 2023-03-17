A child was stabbed by a fellow student at Francisco Middle School in San Francisco on Friday, and the incident comes after several weeks of similar cases of violence and threats at Bay Area schools.

Today's stabbing occurred around 12:45 p.m., as KRON4 reports, and police were dispatched to the school on the 2100 block of Powell Street, near Fisherman's Wharf. The victim was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and police detained a juvenile suspect.

San Francisco Unified School District put out a statement Friday saying, "There is no active threat to the school community."

While there may be no active threat or coordinated effort at violence, the stabbing Friday is part of a disturbing trend locally.

On Wednesday, Denman Middle School in the Outer Mission was locked down after it was discovered that a student had brought a firearm to campus. Also on Wednesday, a seventh-grader at Sunrise Middle School in San Jose allegedly stabbed a 15-year-old fellow student, causing non-life-threatening injuries.

Last week there was a stabbing at San Jose's Yerba Buena High School in which an 18-year-old was injured, and a juvenile suspect was arrested.

And two weeks ago, a 16-year-old student at Montgomery High School in Santa Rosa was killed in a stabbing and another student was injured — the result of a knife fight in a classroom, and a third student who is 15-year-old was arrested.

Back in December, a student at Skyline High School in Oakland was stabbed by a fellow student — the suspect in that case was 15 years old and the victim was 14 years old.

SFist reported last spring on chaos happening at Everett Middle School on Church Street, after a 13-year-old student there was hospitalized due to injuries from an on-campus fight. Mission Local reported at the time that parents and teachers were blaming "administrative negligence," understaffing, and poor adult supervision for ongoing issues there.

