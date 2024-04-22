- SF City Attorney David Chiu will go before a judge next week to ask that a possible class-action lawsuit be thrown out pertaining to the SFPD's treatment of teens who participated in the Dolores Hill Bomb last year. The lawsuit, brought by four of the arrested teens, claims that the skaters' civil rights were violated. [Mission Local]
- A 31-year-old Hayward woman was killed, along with a 36-year-old Hayward man in an apparent murder-suicide. The pair were heard arguing inside a vehicle prior to gunshots being heard, and they were both found inside the vehicle on the 3000 block of West Winton Avenue. [East Bay Times]
- Again, United Airlines?? A United Airlines flight from Los Angeles to Hong Kong on Friday had to divert to San Francisco after smoke was detected onboard. [KTVU]
- There was a rally today outside the Federal Building in Civic Center in support of civil rights for the homeless, in conjunction with oral arguments at the Supreme Court in Grants Pass v. Johnson. [ABC 7]
- Preliminary results have been released in the recount of the second-place finishers in the South Bay congressional-seat contest, and Joe Simitian so far leads Evan Low by a single vote. [Bay Area News Group]
- Once again, Caltrans would like you to know that any texts you receive about your FasTrak balance are bogus — don't click on any links! [SFGate]
- The family of Alexis Gabe is organizing a viewing event for the episode of On the Case With Paula Zahn that centers on her case, which premieres Wednesday at 6 pm at Sabrina's Pizza in Oakley. [KRON4]
- President Tsai Ing-wen of Taiwan offered public praise and congratulations to Taiwanese-born drag queen Nymphia Wind, for her victory on Rupaul's Drag Race on Friday. [CNN]