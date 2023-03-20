- The Chronicle has published a searchable database of contracts that the City of San Francisco has with around 4,000 for-profit and non-profit companies. The data only goes back to 2017, but you can see, for instance, that Urban Alchemy has reaped over $60 million in contracts from the city in the last three years alone, to address homelessness and man safe-sleeping sites, among other things. [Chronicle]
- Cruise, the self-driving arm of General Motors, is seeking a permit from the DMV to begin testing its cars across California. The company can currently only take rides in a portion of San Francisco, during overnight hours. [KPIX]
- Oakland is reportedly dealing with an unprecedented surge of armed robberies of mail carriers. The U.S. Postal Service says the robberies are now happening almost weekly. [Chronicle / NBC Bay Area]
- Vendors and store owners at Stonestown Galleria say that episodes of mob violence among youths like the ones caught on video last week have become commonplace since about a year ago. [KPIX]
- Traffic was backed up for miles today on eastbound I-580 after a large crack was discovered in the roadway in Livermore, and it needed immediate repair. [KPIX]
- First Republic Bank's $30 billion lifeline from 11 bigger banks last week did not keep its shares from slipping again on Monday, and trading in its stock had to be halted several times. [SF Business Times / New York Times]
- Cambridge, Massachusetts-based Moderna Inc. is leveraging some of its COVID vaccine profits to open a new office in South San Francisco — 18,000 square feet of offices at 700 Gateway Blvd. [SF Business Times]
- KPIX meteorologist Darren Peck has an augmented-reality explainer on the vernal equinox, which happened Monday morning just before moon.
Top image: Moderna vaccines are prepared for application at a United States military vaccination centre at Camp Foster on April 28, 2021 in Ginowan, Japan. (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images)