The pricey, $189-a-year service called Clear that lets people cruise through airport TSA lines could be banned in California, under a proposed bill from state lawmakers who thinks its unfair to people can’t pay the extra 200 bucks.

I don’t spend a lot of money on travel, so when I saw this CBS News report that a new state bill could ban Clear from California airports, I just assumed it meant you couldn’t take some kind of Barry Bonds steroids through TSA checkpoints. But instead, Clear is a subscription-based travel product where a private security company allows people to bypass the TSA checkpoint lines if they’ve paid a $189-a-year subscription fee.

But Clear could be wiped out, in California at least, under a new bill proposed by state Senator Josh Newman (D-Brea). Newman’s SB-1372 would bar Clear from operating in California airports, and equalize that TSA line for everyone.

"It's a basic equity issue when you see people subscribed to a concierge service being escorted in front of people who have waited a long time to get to the front of TSA line," Newman told CBS News’ MoneyWatch. "Everyone is beaten down by the travel experience, and if Clear escorts a customer in front of you and tells TSA, 'Sorry, I have someone better,' it's really frustrating."

Newman insists his bill would not ban Clear outright, it would just remove the priority service for Clear. But that would seem to effectively eliminate any reason for people to pay for Clear in the state of California. And Clear, which is a private company and not directly affiliated with TSA, curtly stepped around the “equity issue” that Newman complains of in their own remarks to CBS News.

"We are proud to partner with nine airports across California — creating hundreds of jobs, sharing more than $13 million in annual revenue with our California airport partners and serving nearly 1 million Californians," Clear said in a statement to CBS News. "We are always working with our airline and airport partners as well as local, state, and federal governments to ensure all travelers have a safer, easier checkpoint experience."

It should be noted that Clear, unlike the federally sponsored TSA Pre-Check, does not necessarily get you through the TSA screening process any faster, it literally just lets you skip the first part of the line by skipping over the ID-check part. You still have to remove shoes and send bags through scanners, etc.

Interestingly, Newman’s bill has some airline industry support — from airline-related unions, at least. CBS News reports that the Association of Flight Attendants-CWA (AFA-CWA) supports the bill, as do the Bay Area unions for Transportation Security Officers. But the big airlines are already coming out swinging against the measure, as CBS News points out that Alaska Airlines, Delta, and United Airlines all have partnerships with Clear.

Newman’s bill is just a proposal at this point, and has not yet even received a single vote. It will have its first state Senate hearing tomorrow, Tuesday, April 23, at the California Senate Transportation Committee.

Related: Morrissey Still Griping About Groping At SFO, Says TSA Is Worse Than ISIS [SFist]

Image: Priority checkpoint for the private security screening service Clear at San Francisco International Airport (SFO), San Francisco, California, September 13, 2017. (Photo by Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images)