A car on fire in the eastbound lanes of the Bay Bridge, east of Treasure Island, caused a traffic headache for drivers on the bridge Tuesday morning.

No injuries have been reported and lanes have reopened after a car was engulfed in flames along the left shoulder of the eastbound Bay Bridge, on the eastern span.

The fire was initially reported around 10 a.m. Tuesday, and KRON4 has video of the fire shot from a car in the westbound lanes. The flames also engulfed an emergency call box, and there was no one present near the vehicle.

A car in the eastbound lanes of the Bay Bridge erupted in flames this morning, blocking lanes. Watch video: https://t.co/C63ZPkJ5qv pic.twitter.com/AFhMABvHHz — KRON4 News (@kron4news) March 21, 2023 Car fire on EB Bay Bridge causing backups. SFFD and CHP on scene no injuries reported at this time pic.twitter.com/rBShW2dJTQ — Christien Kafton (@CKaftonKTVU) March 21, 2023

As of 11 a.m., CHP said that all lanes were back open, but there were residual traffic delays.

Car fires are not unheard-of on the Bay Bridge, as a quick Twitter search will show. But this is the first big fire on the bridge that we know of since August 2021, when a truck on the upper deck of the western span caught fire and sent a smoke plume over the Bay. There was also a car fire on the western span in April 2021.

Photo: Tyler Casey