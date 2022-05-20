Oakland is home to some of the most renowned cannabis shops in the country. In the past, it has been referred to as the "Silicon Valley for Weed." The intersection of these two principles has produced technology-enabled marijuana delivery dispensaries that can supply flower, vapes, edibles, and a myriad of other cannabis items within a few hours. It might be a bit of a hassle to find the ideal dispensary for your needs. SFist has compiled a list of its best recommendations to aid with navigation. It is frequently more than just working for the largest corporation. These are among the top delivery dispensaries in Oakland and the East Bay due to their creativity and personalized touches. Why is this list free to read?

Eaze provides services that extend beyond the supply of cannabis. They have become the leading marketplace for marijuana delivery. This top service was designed by a team of cannabis geeks to leverage a novel mix of data, delivery, and dank to provide you with the finest quality items in the shortest period of time, all on a single, user-friendly platform. Eaze delivers right to your house within an hour or less, so you can forget about standing in line. Eaze offers high-quality THC and CBD products to accommodate practically any budget or degree of expertise. Eaze's dedication to the community and its brand partners is another factor that makes it remarkable. Eaze allows you to browse by BIPOC and Women-owned brands, as they seek to promote an equal cannabis business. SAVE 30% on your first order with discount code: SFIST

Amuse

Leading Featured Cannabis Delivery Dispensaries in the East Bay

Delivers to: Oakland, Berkeley, Hayward, San Leandro, Emeryville, Piedmont, Alameda, & More! Website Call

Amuse, a fast expanding Bay Area cannabis delivery business, has jumped to major player status among marijuana delivery titans. Amuse curates product portfolios that inspire and please, with one of the greatest options of flower, vapes, concentrates, edibles, and pre-rolls. In addition to their vast selection of options, this team is distinguished by its low-cost, high-value pricing. You may obtain your preferred brands by purchasing on-demand or arranging a later delivery. Amuse provides its consumers with the finest access to Bay Area companies such as Stiiizy, Sherbinksi's, Cookies, WYLD, Kiva, and Lowell Farms, resulting in the best prices. New Customers SAVE $50 With Code: OAK50

Existing Amuse Customers SAVE $10 With Code: OAK10

Caliva

Top Featured Cannabis Delivery Dispensaries in the East Bay

Delivers to: Oakland, Berkeley, Hayward, San Leandro, Emeryville, Piedmont, Alameda, & More! Website Call

Caliva provides its own South Bay-grown flower as part of its mission to assist individuals in feeling good about their decisions and enjoying their experiences. This technique offers the highest quality and most reliable cannabis products. Additionally, Caliva offers high-quality cannabis from third-party enterprises throughout the state of California. Cannabis enthusiasts will find it simple to shop at Caliva, which offers the finest products in the region. Before making a purchase, cannabis novices may feel more confident if they schedule an online or telephone consultation. Caliva's primary objective is to provide access to cannabis on your terms.

Top Shelf Express

Best Featured Cannabis Delivery Dispensaries in the East Bay

Delivers to: Oakland, Berkeley, Hayward, Fremont, Emeryville, Piedmont, Alameda, & Beyond! Website Call

The nearest dispensary to Oakland is now considerably closer. Now taking both Cash and Debit Cards for payment, Top Shelf Express can often deliver anywhere in Oakland in about 60 minutes. While TSE still sells the same items from other brands as its rivals, it is their own product, a premium indoor cannabis brand, that keeps 95 percent of their consumers coming back. Prepare to meet your driver at their car as they inform you of their estimated arrival time. SAVE 20% on your first order with discount code: OAK20

Mountain Remedy

Top Featured Cannabis Delivery Dispensaries in the East Bay

Delivers to: Oakland, Bay Point, Livermore, & Everywhere Between Website Call

Mountain Remedy facilitates the acquisition of high-quality cannabis products without the need to look for parking or wait in line. A few clicks are required to place an order online. Orders may be placed with Menu Experts by chat, phone, text, or email. It is like if a nice local budtender were to come up at your home. Mountain Remedy is a customer service-oriented organization that provides personalised assistance without the need to visit a store. Mountain Remedy delivers to your house only the highest-quality, most reliable cannabis brands. They deliver throughout the East Bay in 90 minutes, from Oakland to Bay Point to Livermore, with a minimum order of $50, payable in cash or by credit card.

Marijuana Delivery Services Throughout The Bay

Cloud Family

#1 of 15 Leading Weed Delivery Oakland

★★★★★ Website Call

Cloud Family's delivery business, based in Oakland, is laser-focused on customer relations. Cloud Family is a Black-owned business in the East Bay that is a registered recreational and medicinal cannabis delivery service, with a staff of marijuana activists and supporters.

Ganja Goddess

#2 of 15 Top-Notch Marijuana Delivery East Bay

★★★★★ Website Call

Ganja Goddess was established by a woman who faced difficulties visiting local medical marijuana stores in California and wanted a private, judgement-free delivery platform to discreetly acquire cannabis. Goddess began as a medical marijuana cooperative dedicated to provide cannabis with compassionate online assistance, making it a safe, private, and economical alternative for patients of all sorts.

Lit

#3 of 15 Best Cannabis Delivery Service in East Bay

★★★★★ Website Call

LIT Delivery is first and foremost a flower business, focusing on cannabis bud and pre-rolls, as well as other cannabis items to fulfill a variety of customer demands. Adult recreational users, medical cannabis patients, veterans, and senior citizens are all well served here.

Royal Greens

#4 of 15 Leading Oakland Marijuana Delivery Dispensaries

★★★★★ Website Call

Royal Greens exclusively works with the best brand names in the cannabis business and only provides completely lab certified and state compliant products. They take pleasure in offering outstanding customer service and high-quality items to their customers.

Bay Queen

#5 of 15 Top-Notch Weed Delivery Oakland

★★★★★ Website Call

Patients are THE top priority at BayQueen Deliveries. Their mission is to deliver high-quality medicine that focuses on patient recovery at a reasonable cost, while providing patients and customers with a courteous, educated, and efficient team to fulfill all of their requirements. Patients always come first at BayQueen.

Harborside

#6 of 15 Best Marijuana Delivery East Bay

★★★★☆ Website Call

Harborside has played a key part in making cannabis safe and available to a wide range of Californians, and its stores are recognized for having the greatest curated assortment of award-winning flower, concentrates, edibles, and other cannabis goods in the world. In the industry, they openly support diversity, sustainability, and economic justice.

Padre Mu

#7 of 15 Best Oakland Marijuana Delivery Dispensaries

★★★★☆ Website Call

Padre Mu maintains that cannabis has always been at the heart of a community of like-minded people working to make the world a better place. Their new cannabis culture represents these principles, and they are dedicated to assisting with the development of an ecosystem of cannabis equity firms, informed customers, and local sourcing.

Have a Heart is one of Oakland's most well-known recreational dispensaries. They only sell the best flower, cartridges, pre-rolls, edibles, concentrates, topicals, and other cannabis products made in California. If you need assistance with your order, their team is well-trained to answer any questions you may have and to assist you in finding the finest cannabis goods for you.

Lakeside Remedy

#9 of 15 Top-Notch Cannabis Delivery Service in East Bay

★★★★☆ Website Call

Lakeside Remedy is a popular cannabis delivery service in the San Francisco Bay Area, with a diverse selection and first-come, first-served delivery. For your budget and goals, you can discover the ideal buds, vapes, concentrates, or edibles.

Sava

#10 of 15 Top Oakland Marijuana Delivery Dispensaries

★★★★☆ Website Call

Sava takes a very hands-on approach to cannabis delivery in Oakland & the East Bay. From its very roots, Sava is believe in curated medicinals and recreationals that fit each of its varied clients & patients. Founded by leaders in the marijuana industry, the team tailors the experiences to the unique individual by providing a large portfolio of products and helping users find what's right for them. Sava provides some of the highest quality cannabis that is lab tested by a third party for purity & quality. Sava hand selects cannabis strains from small-batch producers which gives a greater level of quality that is difficult to achieve from mass producers.

Eco

#11 of 15 Leading Weed Delivery Oakland

★★★★☆ Website Call

ECO Cannabis is a values-driven, diversified, vertically integrated cannabis firm that manages the whole product development process from "seed to sale". ECO offers quality indoor cannabis products grown and manufactured in their East Oakland cultivation and production facilities, in addition to a diverse product selection at their dispensary.

Zenganic

#12 of 15 Top-Notch Marijuana Delivery East Bay

★★★★☆ Website Call

For its dedicated members, Zenganic carries only the greatest medicinal and recreational cannabis and CBD products and brands. For large orders planned at least a day or two in advance, they will travel as far as Pittsburg and even Tracy and Stockton.

Smoakland

#13 of 15 Top Oakland Marijuana Delivery Dispensaries

★★★★☆ Website Call

Smoakland is a popular dispensary and marijuana delivery service in the Bay Area. Only the excellent quality of their items stacks up to the high quality of their service. They are honored to be a part of Oakland's lengthy cannabis heritage.

JTC

#14 of 15 Leading Weed Delivery Oakland

★★★★☆ Website Call

JTC Cannabis Club is one of Oakland's most prestigious medical cannabis delivery collectives. They are based in Jingletown, an Oakland neighborhood, and try to give the finest quality at the best pricing to their clients.

Fade'd

#15 of 15 Top-Notch Marijuana Delivery East Bay

★★★★☆ Website Call

Oakland Faded Delivery is a local mobile dispensary in Oakland, California that promotes marijuana usage that is both safe and responsible. They try to acquire a broader range of items and accessories paired with pleasant, responsive service, with all the benefits of a warehouse supplier and distributor and none of the impersonal character of a huge corporation.

WHY THIS LIST IS FREE TO USE

The above list includes Cannabis Delivery Dispensaries in Oakland / the East Bay that SFist believes actively provides superior services. In some cases, they are among the most successful teams in the East Bay. In some cases, variable, sponsorship listing fees or commissions allow businesses to appear in the Featured section of this page, but SFist vets all companies to the same degree, so every one has a history of providing great services. To learn more about SFist's classifieds listings read more here.

