Shots were reportedly fired Tuesday just after 6 p.m. on the 12oo block of Buchanan Street, near the end of the Buchanan Mall near Turk Street, in SF's Fillmore District, and this led to a police pursuit on the Bay Bridge.

The SFPD says it responded to the area of Buchanan and Turk Tuesday evening, and per NBC Bay Area, witnesses told them a car had just fled the area after someone fired shots out of the car.

It does not appear that anyone was injured in the shooting.

According to police, via KTVU, "a vehicle matching the description from the shooting incident was located on Yerba Buena Island."

It's unclear if it was CHP officers involved in the pursuit, or just SFPD, but after an attempted stop, the suspect vehicle took off onto the Bay Bridge. At some point, the vehicle stopped in the middle of the bridge and multiple suspects took off on foot.

No arrests have been confirmed, but the SFPD says that several occupants of the vehicle were detained following a foot pursuit on the bridge.

Anyone with further information about the incident is asked to contact the SFPD at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and start the message with SFPD.

Photo: Cedric Letsch