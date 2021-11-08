There was a lavish to-do this past weekend — a whole weekend of parties, actually, that kicked off on Thursday — to mark the nuptials of 26-year-old Getty heiress and model Ivy Getty.

In case you didn't get an invite — neither did I! — there's a whole spread today in Vogue about everything that happened and what everyone wore. Getty was marrying her beau of some years (?), Tobias Engel, and her best pal the actress Anya Taylor-Joy was a bridesmaid (possibly maid of honor), and there were some 14 bridesmaids in all, who all got decked in custom gowns by John Galliano for Maison Margiela, and Getty wore a Galliano for Maison Margiela Haute Couture gown with broken mirror shards on it to walk down the aisle.

Did I mention that Nancy Pelosi was officiating at the SF City Hall wedding?

Vogue contributing editor Hamish Bowles was an invited guest and describes getting to stay in the Getty manse in Pacific Heights, just a year after its main decorator Ann Getty passed away.

"It’s one of the great treasure houses of America, suffused with Ann’s alchemical touch," Bowles says.

(Ivy's dad, musician John Gilbert Getty, also died last year of an apparent accidental fentanyl overdose while in San Antonio. And Ivy said she wanted to be dressed by Galliano like her grandmother often was, and to celebrate in the house that her grandmother created.)

There was a welcome party Thursday at the Palace of Fine Arts that was British Invasion/60s mod-themed, and Mark Ronson DJ'd, naturally. There was a Friday picnic at the Log Cabin in the Presidio, and a rehearsal dinner at Quince on Friday night.

And after the City Hall ceremony there was a no-doubt lavish affair at the Getty Mansion.

Taylor-Joy posted a few photos on Instagram of the behind-the-scenes revelry, and Ivy posted some glamour shots as well. And there's a whole separate Vogue piece just about the dress.

Who says San Francisco doesn't do high society in high style anymore?