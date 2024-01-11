OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, the It Boy of the tech world last year and one of the most visible figures in the artificial intelligence space, just married his partner Oliver Mulherin in a small ceremony on an undisclosed tropical beach.

We don't have a lot of clues as to where in the world Sam Altman had his first wedding. The only clue, maybe, is this tweet below with four photos from the ceremony which says "Sam Altman just got married today" and was posted at 5:14 a.m. PT. That timing means it probably wasn't Hawaii or Tahiti, where it would have been 3:15 a.m. — though maybe the party was just winding down!

It probably occurred further afield in the Pacific or across the International Date Line, or maybe just the person posting who saw the photos on a locked social media account is in some very far off time zone.

Posts like that one and the one below are flooded with comments from Xitter users along the lines of "Sam Altman is gay??", perhaps because Altman has never been super, vociferously homosexual in his public dealings. But he's never been in the closet, really, as a professional adult, and even took Mulherin as his date to a state dinner at the White House last year.

Altman, 38, was also profiled by New York Magazine last fall, and in it he talked about how he and Oliver are looking to start a family.

The tweets about the wedding are, amusingly, also filled with comments suggesting that the photos were AI-generated.

Mulherin, a former software engineer for Meta originally from Australia, has been living with Altman for some number of years — the two have homes in Russian Hill and in Napa.

NBC News picked up the wedding photos and subsequently so did the Chronicle, after Altman texted confirmation to NBC that the event had indeed happened.

Altman remains CEO of SF-based OpenAI, after that crazy shakeup in mid-November in which the company's board fired him, and then some board members were fired, and then he was reinstated within days.

Altman called the debacle, "a 10-out-of-10 crazy thing to live through."

Altman has not yet posted about the wedding on his own Xitter account, but he was posting Wednesday morning about the launch of the GPT Store, where various applications with specific niche uses, leveraging ChatGPT, can be accessed.