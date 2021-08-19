As most Californians already know, Governor Gavin Newsom is in the midst of facing down next month's historic recall vote. As he prepared for this challenge earlier on, Newsom was also likely preparing documentation for the sale of his Kentfield estate, which he purchased in 2011. The sprawling Marin property sold in May, per records reviewed by SF Gate. In fact, the timeline suggests that the sale went through around the time that recall election polls began to lean toward a certainty.

Newsom, who grew up in the Bay Area and attended Redwood High School in Larkspur, initially moved into the Kentfield estate in 2011 after becoming California's Lieutenant Governor, a position that he held until 2019. According to the New York Post, Newsom invested around $330,000 remodeling the property before putting it on the market for a whopping $5.95 million. In case you didn't know, Marin County contains some of the most expensive zip codes in the country, including Ross, which ranked as #4 through the US in terms of real estate values.

Photo Courtesy of Realtor.com

Newsom first listed the five-bedroom, five-bathroom, 4,000 sq. ft. property in January 2019 for $5,995,000 with Vanguard. Despite the highly competitive real estate market, the property did not get picked up right away. Considering the high-end location and spacious backyard, including swimming pool, hot tub, and coveted nearby schools, the home eventually sold off-market for $5.695 million.

The home, tucked into the hills of Marin, was built in the 1950s by Bay Area architect Worley K. Wong. Per marketing materials, in the morning and when conditions are right, the new owners will experience views of San Francisco. At night, one might be able to see the skyline reflected on the Pacific.

According to Realtor.com, the property was 136.27% more expensive than the nearby properties, whose median price hovers around $2.5 million. Selling the home is one of many tasks to check off his list as the September 14th recall, due to dissatisfaction over Newsom’s COVID-19-related policies, looms. It’s also worth noting the property, in just under ten years, doubled in price.

Image: Pool / Getty Images (Left) | Realtor.com (Right)