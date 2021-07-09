- The grizzly bear that killed a Northern California woman at a Montana campsite earlier this week has been killed by wildlife officials. The officials set a trap for the bear near a chicken coop it had previously raided. [Associated Press]
- California's Independent System Operator has issued a Flex Alert for today from 4 to 9 p.m. as triple-digit temperatures are anticipated in many parts of the state. Everyone is asked to conserve energy during those hours, and there will likely be another of these tomorrow. [KCRA]
- Berkeley police are seeking the public's help in finding a vehicle involved in a vehicular homicide last month. The car, described as a lowered, dark-colored, mid-90s sedan, possibly a Nissan Altima, with tinted windows, allegedly drove over a 50-year-old man who was lying down in the middle of Telegraph Avenue on June 14. [CBS SF]
- A 49-year-old man was killed Wednesday and another man was injured in an Oakland shooting during a memorial vigil for another homicide victim. [KTVU]
- There's cellphone video of the earthquake aftermath in Mono County yesterday with boulders littering Highway 395. [ABC 7]
- Police in the city of Pinole confronted a homicide suspect on Thursday afternoon and the suspect allegedly fired on an officer, and the officer shot and wounded him. [NBC Bay Area]
- Through an executive order today, President Joe Biden is ending detention and incarceration for undocumented immigrants who are pregnant, postpartum, or nursing. [New York Times]
Photo: Getty Images