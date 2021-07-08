- The VTA light rail in Santa Clara County will resume service by the end of the month. Workers are being transitioned back to their roles following the pre-Memorial Day massacre there that killed nine employees, and some may require re-training under state regulations. [CBS SF]
- The Independent reopens tomorrow! The grand reopening of the Divisadero venue features Con Brio and opening act Secret Sidewalk Music. [Hoodline]
- Mark Zuckerberg and Sheryl Sandberg aren't so tight anymore, according to a new book. The Times has a preview of a new book about Facebook in the Trump era, and how various missteps with regard to politics drove a wedge between the company's No. 1 and No. 2 execs. [New York Times]
- In addition to that alarming spike in COVID cases in Alameda County, officials in Contra Costa County say that the Delta variant is spreading widely there, and there's concern about unvaccinated populations in Richmond, Antioch, and elsewhere. [KRON4]
- The Contra Costa Water District is now asking residents to voluntarily cut water use by 10 percent. [Bay City News]
- Governor Gavin Newsom also called on all Californians to cut water use by 15%, and he issued emergency drought declarations for almost all of the Bay Area. [Chronicle]
- Once again we have another debunking of the myth of some huge exodus out of California last year — but white, middle-class Californians have the most pessimistic attitude about the state according to a new UC survey. [KTVU]
- Up in Calistoga, a new, poolside restaurant has been added to the grounds of the Solage Resort & Spa: Picobar, a modern Mexican spot from Solbar chef Gustavo Rios. [Chronicle]
