A 5.9-magnitude earthquake struck Thursday afternoon near Smith Valley, Nevada in the eastern Sierra, about 80 miles south of Reno, and shaking was felt all across the Bay Area, including in San Francisco.
The quake occurred at 3:49 p.m. according to the U.S. Geological Survey, and reports of shaking came in from across the Central Valley in Stockton and Modesto, and as far north as Sacramento and Roseville. There were subsequently over a dozen smaller earthquakes, a couple of which were over 4.0M, over the next hour.
The epicenter of the quake was on the California side of the border in the Sierra, in Little Antelope Valley, just south of the town of Coleville, in Mono County.
Rockslides have been reported as a result of the quake on US 395 and State Route 89 in Mono County, according to Caltrans.
Also there was a report on Twitter of car alarms going off all over Reno.
Graham Kent, director of the University of Nevada, Reno’s seismological lab, tells the Reno Gazette Journal that the quake would feel to most people like a 6.0M, and "this would be the largest one [in the region] in almost two and a half decades."
Ok doing the mandatory Twitter #earthquake did you feel that? Check pic.twitter.com/8rf9g34W92— Tania Pacheco-Werner (@taniahlthplce) July 8, 2021
Felt it in Daly City! Light fixture was swinging. pic.twitter.com/lB7s2296kx— Damon Chin (@damon_sf) July 8, 2021
Felt SF SOMA too— Brady Flynn (@Brady_The_Flynn) July 8, 2021
#Earthquake RENO NV right now... still rolling. Car alarms sounding. pic.twitter.com/hNDl4YXAak— John Cord Books (@JohnCordBooks2) July 8, 2021
There have not been reports of damages so far, besides some cars damaged by falling rocks in Mono County, but SFist will update this post if more news arrives.