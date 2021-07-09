Multiple suspects descended on a Potrero Hill dispensary and cannabis grow facility on Wednesday evening and stole an unknown quantity of weed and other things.

A lot of sweet bud just moved from the legal market to the black market, and/or some thieves are getting very high somewhere right now.

As KTVU reports, the security guard at Mountain Dew Farms in Potrero Hill was overwhelmed by a group of suspects, the total number of which remains unclear. The suspects reportedly took the guard's gun, and went about robbing the place.

"The victim stated that he was rushed by multiple suspects who were able to disarm the security guard of his fire arm," says SFPD Public Information Officer Robert Rueca, via KTVU. "He was then forced inside the unoccupied building."

The suspects reportedly proceeded to roll up the the front roll-up door and begin loading up waiting vehicles with boxes of bud. Also, they made off with the guard's gun.

Police say that surveillance footage is being analyzed, but it sounds as though the dispensary itself did not have exterior cameras — KTVU reports that on Thursday, employees there were "putting new cameras in place on the exterior walls."

The guard was treated for minor injuries following the incident, and this remains under investigation.

Photo: Add Weed/Unsplash