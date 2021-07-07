- A 16-year-old boy was shot and wounded while riding a Muni bus Tuesday night on Treasure Island. The circumstances are unclear, and the boy is expected to survive. [CBS SF]
- Here's an incredibly horrifying bear story! A 400-pound grizzly reportedly pulled a California woman out of the tent she was sleeping in and killed her at a Montana campground on Tuesday. [CBS SF]
- Timothy Hamano, a 64-year-old wealth manager living in Piedmont, has been charged with felony hit and run and vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence after he allegedly fatally hit Oakland resident Gregory Turnage Jr. on Mother's Day and left his injured wife behind when he fled the crash scene on foot. [Chronicle]
- Coyotes have killed some 14 pets in the last 15 months at one senior living community in San Jose's Evergreen foothills. [Hoodline]
- July Fourth revelers left behind a reported 1,500 pounds of trash on beaches around Lake Tahoe. [KRON4]
- This may be a TL:DR, but if you're fascinated by the machinations of regional rail agencies you should check out this piece about some weird and really longstanding beef between San Francisco, San Mateo and Santa Clara counties on the Caltrain Joint Powers Authority Board — with San Mateo claiming that the other two owe a bunch of money and litigation may be happening. [Examiner]
- Trump is latching on to this "Who shot Ashli Babbitt?" gambit in the latest distraction from his treasonous behavior. [NY Mag]
- The search for victims in the Florida condo collapse has shifted from a rescue to a recovery effort as the death toll rises to 54. [Associated Press]
