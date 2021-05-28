Within the past four months, at least six mega-properties – real estate with listing prices above $25 million – have gone on the market in Marin County. Among the many elite enclaves of the Bay Area where few can afford to buy, 50 zip codes made their way onto the list of the 100 most expensive median sale price for real estate in the USA, according to PropertyShark. Marin County accounted for eight of them, including Ross, which edged out every other zip code in Northern California except for Atherton and was #4 in the country, overall.

In 2020, Ross had a median sale price of over $3.6 million, but for better or worse, municipalities throughout Marin County achieved extreme median sale prices too. It shouldn’t be a surprise to see these numbers rise over the coming years. As tech workers age out of their twenties and look to start families, some may want to get out of the hustle and bustle of the city to venture north. Ross and Portola Valley have continued to attract high-profile athletes, entertainers and Silicon Valley executives because of its small-town, rural aesthetic coupled beautiful homes and easy access to the rest of the Bay Area.

Below are six mega-properties currently or recently for sale in Marin County, so if you're one of those early Dogecoin investors who is now a billionaire, or just feel like dreaming, check them out.

Bluffpoint, Tiburon

Bluffpoint, located in Tiburon, is the largest undeveloped residential property on the San Francisco Bay waterfront in Marin County listed for $47 million, as originally reported by the Chronicle. The land comes with all the plans and permits for a sprawling estate with space for a 15,000-square-foot main residence, 2,200-square-foot guesthouse, and 700-square-foot “caretaker’s quarters.”

Bluffpoint, Tiburon / Courtesy of Platinum Luxury Auctions

After years of getting the property ready the seller has moved abroad, and is now up for sale. The fact that the parcel comes with all the permitting and plans in place is a huge boon to the many buyers who are already interested. One of the biggest draws of the parcel is the plan and permitting for its eco-friendly, net-zero, carbon-neutral layout, according to Platinum. The residence would have space and is permitted for a four-car garage and private pool, plus it has a small private beach on the bay, which can be accessed from a walkway.

The interest is coming from all over the globe: They’ve had interested buyers get in touch from Hong Kong; Washington, D.C.; New York; Virginia; Miami and several within California.

King Mountain Estate, Marin County

Considered the "last real estate unicorn in the Bay Area", the 140-acre King Mountain Estate is going to auction for $25 million in May.

King Mountain Estate / John Holey (AIA)

The King Mountain Estate would afford you panoramic views, immediate access to nature, and five water wells. Views include the San Francisco skyline, the Bay Bridge, Mount Diablo, the Marin Headlands, and Mount Tamalpais. Mavromihalis, Compass real estate broker, also said you could easily put a solar farm up and live completely off the grid.

Herbert Boyer, a co-founder of biotech giant Genentech, was once the owner. He envisioned a beautiful villa, something like you might find in the hills of Tuscany. This possible development plan, around 27,500-square-foot, has already been approved by the county consisting of swimming pools, guest homes, vineyards, stables, and tennis courts.

The auction is set to open May 12th and close on May 19th.

21 Canyon Road, Ross

This mega property was listed on May 5th, 2020 for sale at $43,000,000$ at 3,715 square feet. It's monthly cost goes for around $190,000 including principal interest, property taxes, home insurance, etc. The overall rent will put you back around $15,000 a month. The typical Zestimate for this ZIP code is $3,456,894.

21 Canyon Road, Ross / Compass

The property is situated on a high hilltop overlooking the Ross Valley and Mt. Tamalpais near Quail Hill'. The private 20 plus acre enclave is private, secure, and aesthetically a mix of mid-century, contemporary Japanese architecture.

The multi-wing, 11,565 square foot home, comes with six bedroom suites on a single-level living cantilevering out into the native oak landscape. The look is both natural and extremely modern. The landscaping, designed by Nagao Sakuri, is integral to the overall design of the home, with countless moments, interruptions, controlled outlooks, and multi-season plantings.

Quail Hill offers the unique opportunity to acquire one of the largest and most private properties in Marin County.

74 Bellevue Ave, Belvedere, Tiburon

This property is sun-soaked and sprawling with completely finished hardwood floors to coffered ceilings. The front doors open to a double-height foyer complete with curved floating limestone staircase that will impress from first sight. The bay is right outside your window so, if you are a fan of fresh ocean air, this is the home for you and your family.

74 Bellevue Ave, Belvedere / Golden Gate Sotheby's International Realty

Lush gardens, established hedges, & limestone walls encase the estate for extra privacy and is only a short walk to Tiburon's shops, dining, & ferry building.

Currently, the estimated value is $25,444,338 with an estimated monthly cost of $110,987.

The property rests on the southernmost tip of Corinthian Island and offers the privacy of small-town living only a stone's throw from bustling San Francisco.

624 Ridge Road, Tiburon

Easton Point, also known as "the Martha Property," is one of San Francisco Bay Area's most iconic, pristine land located at the southern tip of the Tiburon Peninsula in Marin County.

624 Ridge Road, Tiburon / Sotheby's

The area is easily one of the most beautiful spots in the Bay with panoramic views of SF skyline, Golden Gate Bridge, Bay Bridge, Richardson Bay and beyond. An undulating hillside paradise - a mix of forested trails, golden meadows and breath-taking ridge-lines 590 ft. above sea level with endless vistas.

All utilities and green energy details are TBD but, it's only a matter of time before investors and contractors come in to utilize this unique space. For only $95,000,000, this 110 acre property can be yours to do what you will with it.

