Coming off of 2020, Super Bowl 55 — which will see the Kansas City Chiefs face off against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers — is going to look different than any other. But SF eateries are offering up some game day normalcy for takeout or delivery that’ll help make things feel a bit more familiar.

Despite the still virulent pandemic around us, Super Bowl Sunday has always existed as a celebratory event for Bay Area football fans and those who just tune in for the commercials and mini-concerts put on by modern-day pop icons.

Oh, and then there’s the food, of course.

The league and the NFLPA continue to adhere to their jointly-aligned COVID-19 protocols to mitigate risk throughout #SuperBowl LV week.



For more: https://t.co/ioabBfprNs pic.twitter.com/twIaY26Ql1 — NFL (@NFL) February 3, 2021

While we all get reacquainted with al fresco dining, local restaurants have by no means shied away from offering takeout feasts fit for either one or the whole quarantine pod.

In the name of all things to-go, here are seven Super Bowl Sunday takeout offerings that SFist has deemed are well worth their price tags… and the subsequent outdoor workout sessions they may necessitate.

The Bay Area-based collection of steakhouses is going in all things hoagies and sandwiches for Super Bowl Sunday. Among the offerings — which include 30-inch long by 5-inch wide heroes subs filled with either chicken cutlets or Italian meats — prime rib dinner and DIY sandwich kits are perfect for feeding your quarantine pod in a hassle-free manner. Pick-up or delivery for their Super Bowl feasts will be Sunday at their Brannan Street location. 448 Brannan Street (SoMa)

The Italian food touchstone at the edge of North Beach and Nob Hill is selling a Super Bowl Party Pack. The kit, itself, includes seven offerings (from glazed chicken wings and pulled pork slider, to mixed nuts and an arrangement of dips) and can be customized to your liking. At $200, it’s described as able to feed four, so let someone else take care of the drinks for Sunday. Make sure to make your order on Tock before Saturday to make sure your package will be assembled in time for the game. 1358 Mason Street (North Beach)

For Super Bowl Sunday, the culinary team at Balboa Cafe will offer finger-friendly snacks to enjoy at-home (like the eatery’s buffalo-and-barbeque wings, house-made cornbread, corn fritters, etc.) and will also sell their Balboa Burger Kit. The latter-mentioned kit includes two eight-ounce custom burger blend patties, various toppings (think pickled red onions served in mason jars), and a half of a baguette from Jane the Bakery. Pick-up and delivery orders can be placed via phone at (415) 921-3944 or through DoorDash and Postmates. 3199 Fillmore Street (Cow Hollow)

Causwells is vibing off the Americana-theme for Super Bowl Sunday and offering cheeseburger meal packages fit to feed anywhere between two people or an entire family; prices range from $48 to $100-plus, depending on the size of the package. Expect included sides for each order to be things like shishito peppers, house-cut fries, and salads of your choice, coleslaw, and more. All Super Soul Sunday meals need to be pre-ordered by Thursday, February 4th, for either pick up or delivery via Tock. 2346 Chestnut Street (Marina)

Ayesha Curry and Chef Mina’s International Smoke will offer a Big Game Spread that’ll feature 6 BBQ Brisket Sliders, pulled-pork nachos, duck fat fries, and a trio of complimentary sauces for $65, which can be expected to feed somewhere between two and three people. Six-packs of beer and Super Bowl-themed cocktails are also available to help wet you and your pod’s whistles. Visit michaelmina.net/restaurants/international-smoke/san-francisco for more details on how to place your order and to find delivery options. 301 Mission St (SoMa)

Coming in at $145 (before tax, tipping, and any delivery fees), Kaiyo’s Game Day Grub pack is a splurge, in and of itself — but it feeds up to six people with five in-box offerings, including pork-filled empanadas and Puertorica-influenced hot wings. And if you truly want to go all-in and have an epic cheat(ish)-day, the Japanese-Puertrio fusion restaurant’s omakase plate is a must-eat. Place your order at least a few hours in advance on Tock to ensure you get it when you’d like to start feasting. 1838 Union Street (Cow Hollow)

Prubechu's $100 Big Game Day Chesa Box — filled with chicharrones and a wasabi ranch dip, chicken kelaguen tacos, barbecue pork ribs (with red rice), and more — is the answer to escaping the usual muted plate of nachos of past Super Bowl Sundays. The restaurant is also doing a Super Bowl Squares contest for a chance to things like free beer, empanadas, and possibly a dinner for two (and a one-night stay) at the Proper Hotel, which you’ll be able to enter once you purchase your munchies box. Place your order by calling (415) 853-0671 or doing so online via Tock; pickup will be from noon to 5 p.m. come game day. 2224 Mission Street (Mission)

Also: Don't forget to look over our essential takeout cocktail and food guides, where we’ve cataloged (many, not all) of San Francisco’s bars and eateries doing takeout amid the pandemic.

Related: Ten New and Upcoming SF Restaurants to Get You Excited To Eat Out In 2021

These SF Bars Are Offering To-Go and Delivery Cocktails

Here's What We Know That's Open in SF For Your Essential and Takeout Needs



Image: Prubechu's Big Game Day Chesa Box (Courtesy of Instagram/prubechusf)