For those of us who once frequented San Francisco's many watering holes, be it for after-work respite or frivolous weekend unwinding, we’ve been reeling during these shut-in times — as have those who work behind those bars. Fortunately, with recent state liquor law-bending, there’s a substantial chance your beloved dive is now selling cocktails for pick-up or delivery, New Orleans-style!

SFist will keep a running (and clearly incomplete) list here of local drinking intuitions selling to-go cocktails, all of which would greatly appreciate your business right about now. Absent of doing your usual liquor rounds to say, Safeway and Bevmo — consider getting that drink fix from an independently owned corner store or grocer. And, for those specific cocktail cravings, mozy on up to digital bar tops (read: Caviar, DoorDash, etc.) and order up a libation to-go.

As of this article’s publishing, to-go cocktails can only be ordered alongside food; SFGate reported on the California ABC's legal concessions, which included this update.

Remember this tidbit as you go on spending your hard-earned dollars: The more we can support our local institutions during this pressing time, the better chance San Francisco – and by extension, the city’s dining and drinking scene — will come out of this pandemic with only temporary scars.

You can read up on our coverage of SF eateries that are open for all your essential takeout needs, here. And if you want to add a bar to this list, email [email protected].

*Note: Many of these same bars have active GoFundMe campaigns for their staff, linked on their homepages where you can donate to; consider also purchasing gift cards to any one of them, if they offer the option.

Inner Sunset

Nopalito: Both their Inner Sunset and North Panhandle locations are currently taking to-go and pick-up orders for cocktails via DoorDash; take note that their Broaderick location will start serving to-go April 2.

Fisherman’s Wharf

The Buena Vista Cafe: Among still selling their daily specials, the lauded Irish Coffee institution is selling pre-mixed to-go drinks; call 415-474-5044 to place your order over the phone or stop in and arrange one — from a socially-distant stance.

Richmond District

Tommy's Mexican Restaurant: The celebrated tequila bar and Mexican cuisine touchstone is now offering pitchers of margaritas with to-go with food purchases; call (415) 387-4747 to order.

Mission District

Casements: The newly open Mission District watering hole offers a selection of their “most popular, hand-crafted signature cocktails” for both pick-up and to-go; take special note that drinks ordered after noon will be prepared/delivered the next day.

The Liberties Bar: Beside stepping up to the plate to allow patrons to purchase “service meals” — edible spreads one can buy which will be delivered to someone struggling or in need of relief in our community — their bar is still open for to-go libational levity. While our current Commander-in-Chief is more akin to lukewarm vegetable juice than a stiff shot, Liberties’s El President is worth a salute and sip.

True Laurel: With their Pantone pink website updated, True Laurel now offers seven different cocktails, each $14, for takeout. Might we suggest the Mai o Mai — which has garnered nearly universal acclaim from drink lovers and industry clan alike.

Union Square

China Live: Pair your dim sum with comparably paired red and white wines and even a cocktail or two, an indulgence you can now enjoy from the comfort of your home; call (415)-788-8188 to place specific cocktail and food orders.

Cow Hollow

Delarosa: All but one of the three Roman-style pizzeria’s are taking pick-up and takeout orders for cocktails and food; the Yerba Buena location is currently closed during the city’s shelter in place order.

Balboa Cafe: You can now have a Balboa Bloody Mary delivered (from six-feet away) to your door, among five other cocktail offerings; if you’re pent-up with a few roommates, consider the PlumpJack Margarita Pitcher, which serves “4-6” drinkers.

Palm House: A pick among taco enthusiasts in SF, Palm House extends a slew of wines, beers, and, of course, cocktails (margarita kits!) for pick-up or for delivery on Caviar. Drool through their standing menu via this PDF.

The Castro

Starbelly: Six of Starbelly’s cocktails — including the crowd-favorite Margarita Verde cocktail — are available for pick-up or delivery via Caviar or by phone at (415) 252-7500. Lord knows we could all use a potent drink and some high-brow comfort food, right about now.

Presidio

Garibaldi's: Garibaldi’s “touchless to-go menu” features a selection of pre-made cocktails to choose from, though we recommend calling in advance to ensure your selection can be made; their current wine, which is also available to-go, is longer than a South American toucan's bill — so you’ll surely find something bottled or sealed to wet your whistle with.

Russian Hill

Lord Stanley: The quaint Polk Street eatery is offering a rotating selection of specials — including drinks — to choose from; stalk their IG for up-to-date menus, and place your order via call or text at (415)-613-9198.

Bell Tower: The corner bar that’s famous for its avocado BLT and hearty portions of pasta is allowing customers to order to-go cocktails for pick-up only; check out their online menu and call them at (415)-567-9596 to place your order. (Note: Though they have an active GrubHub portal, Bell Tower isn’t taking online orders at this time.)

Lower Haight

Maven: With creatively named drinks — The Oxford Comma, Thym in a Bottle — Maven’s drink menu has long sat at the top of any cocktails consumers list of favorite San Francisco watering holes. Amidst the current COVID-19 crisis, they’re offering six cocktails for either pick-up or delivery; you’d be remiss not to sink your teeth into their buttermilk chicken at some point during the shelter-in-place order.

Excelsior

Gentilly: New Orleans-inspired saloon has procured one of the most straightforward, digestible to-go cocktail programs for customers in the Bay Area. To top it all off, single drinks — like their Hurricane and Frozen Irish — are all $10, with quart servings of each offering sold for $25. Gentilly is, as of now, only delivering in the Excelsior, but they're aiming to expand their delivery range to city-wide soon.

SoMa

The Bar at Monarch/Monarch Beverage Catering: They’re now offering cocktail delivery from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.on weekdays and 4 p.m. to midnight on weekends. (Per their IG: “You'll get a beautiful laser-cut gift as well [with your order]!” You can text or call (415) 404-5369 to place an order after selecting your drink(s) of choice from their menu. Monarch Catering is also taking to-go orders for cocktails, which can be placed via text at (415)-404-5369.

Marina District

Tacolicious: Only one Tacolicious hub is still open during these gloomy circumstances, so those who’re craving a solid margarita and hearty portion of authentic Mexican cuisine can order either the pick-up or delivery from their Marina District location. No single-servings margaritas are offered on their DoorDash menu, but those sheltering in place with others will find party-sized passion fruit and classic house margarita (“de la Casa”) offerings available for $29 each; a single order serves around six stir-crazy drinkers.

The Dorian: A posh beacon for whiskeys and expertly prepared cocktails, The Dorian is selling two cocktails — the Don Juan and The Libertine — for both pick-up and to-go (on Postmates), each for $10; call (415)-814-2671 for pick-up.

Hayes Valley

Mr. Tipple's Recording Studio: Granted the Prince-approved jazz club is all but silent these days, the folks who tend their bar program are still slinging drinks for delivery. Sift through their iconic menu, pick your selections, then either call (415)-384-9365 or DM them via Facebook to secure your order.

Bernal Heights

Old Devil Moon: Known far and wide for their lip-smackingly good po’ boys, Old Devil Moon’s bottled cocktail list, is likewise something to behold. People who aren’t keen on boozing can order their spirit-free Seedlip & Tonic beverage. Old Devil Moon is also selling certain ciders, wines, and beers to-go right now. Swing by their location at 3472 Mission Street to grab some drinkable bliss; they’re also doing BYOG (Bring Your Own Growler) fills for on-tap brews.

Haight-Ashbury

The Alembic: The Alembic is officially back in action and offering not only Friday Happy Hour and Family Meal for pick up or delivery, but also selling cocktails to-go. Delivery is available in the 94117 zip code; check out their current menu here.

Jackson Square

NICO: The Modern Bistro is taking next-day preorders for takeout via this Google Form and same-day delivery on Caviar; their self-titled Nico Martini is, right now, the only cocktail offered for sale.

North Beach

15 Romolo/Rye: The late-night staple is offering a “bottle service” in tandem with Rye, giving people the option to order pre-made cocktails as well as certain beers, highball kits, and more. Pick-up is available at Rye (688 Geary) or you can DM them on IG for other delivery options and payment methods.

Tony’s Pizza Napoletana: Wash down some of the celebrated pizza pies with one of three cocktails — like the Elmer’s Grapefruit Rose Collins — available to order via Caviar.

Financial District

The Cordial: The informal bar is doing cocktails to-go, but you’ll need to call them at (415) 786-7803 for menu and pick-up specifics.

North PanHandle

Barrel Head Brewhouse: Known for their natural wood tables, Barrel Head Brewhouse offers two Postmate-able cocktails — Naughty by Nature and Rye Manhattan — to your door; those who wish to have your order placed for pick-up can do so.

Japantown

Pa'ina: Touting one of SF’s most breathtaking backlit bars, Pa'ina covered their bases, offering food and drink fare on all the common food delivery mediums — Uber, DoorDash, GrubHub, and Caviar. Pair your poke with a Mai Tai for a bout of relaxation and satiation; all to-go cocktails sold are bottled in servings of two.

*Many on this list were curated with the help of Camper English and his piece on Alcademics