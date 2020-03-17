If you're on the email lists of any of your favorite restaurants or if you follow them on Instagram, you've likely already been told who's getting into the takeout and/or delivery business during SF's shelter-in-place period. Also, many restaurants can be readily be found ready to deliver food to your door via third-party apps. (Just try to pick a real one, and not a ghost kitchen.)

SFist will keep a running and obviously incomplete list here of shops and restaurants you may be wondering about, or maybe hadn't thought of, but which you could be helping greatly by patronizing right now. The more you spend into the local economy (as opposed to just shopping at Safeway and Whole Foods), the more chance there is that San Francisco will emerge recognizable from all this, and not with a city full of vacant businesses.

Do note that missing from this list are LOT of taquerias that are staying open for takeout, and Chinatown is there to take your takeout orders, with some offering delivery. Hunt them down.

If you want to add a business to this list, email [email protected]

Chinatown / North Beach

Brandy Ho's - This SF institution is on the Caviar app and offers a dinner for two for $23.50.

Il Casaro Pizzeria & Mozzarella Bar - You can order off the menu for delivery or pickup via Yelp, or Caviar.

R&G Lounge - Get some salt & pepper calamari and prawns with honey walnuts, via the Caviar app.

Z&Y Restaurant - Much of the menu is available exclusively on Caviar for pickup or delivery.

Downtown/Financial District

MIXT - The 240 Kearny Street location remains open for takeout while the others have temporarily closed. They're offering discounts and even free meals to those whose incomes have been impacted — likely for a very limited time — so you can use the promo codes wegotyou25 for 25% off, wegotyou50 for 50% off, and wegotyou100 for a free meal. Use them at mixt.com or the MIXT app.

Oren's Hummus - For some delicious, authentic, Israeli-style hummus bowls and kebob plates with fresh made pita, you need to try this place. It's on Caviar and Doordash.

Pier 23 Restaurant and Bar - You can grab a shrimp and crab sandwich on San Francisco sourdough to go, and you can order ahead at 415-362-5125.

Super Duper - The downtown locations are open for takeout, and possibly delivery soon, on their normal hours (closed on weekends).

Tenderloin / Nob Hill / Russian Hill

House of Thai - This Larkin spot with sister locations elsewhere is taking to-go and delivery orders on Yelp.

Fisherman's Wharf

Krispy Krunchy Chicken - Comfort food and fried chicken will get you through this week. Find the delivery options on Yelp.

Hayes Valley

Johnny Doughnuts - Call 415-400-5078 to get yourself a box of fresh doughnuts from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. (9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday), which you can grab via curbside pickup.

RT Rotisserie - Order some delicious rotisserie chicken and healthy sides via Caviar.

Souvla - All of Souvla's locations are offering pickup through the Souvla app, and delivery through Caviar.

Wise Sons Bagel & Coffee - Get through a stressful morning with a nice bagel sandwich, via Caviar.

The Mission

Burma Love - They're doing delivery and to-go orders via Caviar and Doordash.

Dolores Park Cafe - They're offering takeout, delivery, and curbside service via phone at 415-621-2936, or on Caviar, Doordash and UberEats.

Namu Stonepot - The "CaliKorean" joint is on Caviar and open for takeout orders.

The Pork Store Cafe - They're live on Caviar with most of their menu.

Souvla - All of Souvla's locations are offering pickup through the Souvla app, and delivery through Caviar.

Tacolicious - The restaurant typically only does about 20% of its business via delivery, but they're open for takeout and delivery orders via Caviar.

Bernal Heights

The Epicurean Trader - On UberEats they're already selling out of delicious paninis like their salami and pickle grilled cheese — because people need this right now.

Emmy's Spaghetti Shack - Is open on Caviar for delivery starting at 5:45 p.m., and will take takeout orders by phone — including bottles of wine or beer! — at 415-206-2086.

Precita Park Cafe - The neighborhood spot is offering takeout, delivery, and curbside service via phone at 415-647-7702, or on Caviar, Doordash and UberEats.

The Castro

Canela - The Castro Spanish spot is offering paellas for two for takeout and it's asking customers to email orders for now to [email protected]. They'll also be doing a nightly "provisions box" option for $85 including an array of menu items, as well as a butcher box and produce box. And options appear to going up on Caviar shortly. Check their website for details.

Cliff's Variety - The neighborhood anchor is open for business in case you get a clogged drain or you're doing some DIY projects, and they sell board games. (They've given their high-risk staff members time off.)

Dumpling House - This newish Noe Street dumpling spot is delivering via

Hi Tops - Hi Tops is still serving their full menu on UberEats and Caviar as of Tuesday 3/17.

Super Duper - Super Duper is doing takeout at the Castro location and elsewhere, and working on setting up delivery.

Lower Haight

Palmyra - Excellent roast chicken and hummus plates to be had, via Yelp delivery or in-house pickup, or on Caviar.

Spice of America - This Indian spot is doing curbside pickup if you order by phone at 415-638-9992, or they're on Doordash, UberEats and Postmates.

YH Beijing - This Chinese spot in the Lower Haight is doing pickup and delivery orders via Yelp.

Marina/Cow Hollow

A16 - During the shelter-in-place period, this neighborhood favorite is taking takeout orders from a limited menu, only between 12 and 3 p.m. But wood fired pizza!

Causwells - Get those great burgers via Caviar, Doordash, Postmates, or UberEats.

Nick's Crispy Tacos - Look for those crispy delights on Caviar.

Super Duper - Super Duper is doing takeout at the Marina location and elsewhere, and working on setting up delivery.

Tacolicious - They're open for delivery and takeout as usual on Caviar.

NoPa

4505 Burgers & BBQ - They're open as usual for takeout and delivery on Caviar.

Little Star Pizza - Also readily available on Postmates and Doordash, or you can order for pickup by phone at 415-441-1118, but they're closing nightly at 9 p.m.

Namu Stonepot - The "CaliKorean" joint is on Caviar and open for takeout orders.

Nopalito - The restaurant, along with Nopa, is temporarily closed, but they are offering take-home meal kits. See details here.

RT Rotisserie - Order some delicious rotisserie chicken and healthy sides via Caviar.

Souvla - All of Souvla's locations are offering pickup through the Souvla app, and delivery through Caviar.

Potrero Hill/Dogpatch

Daily Driver - The bagelry is open for business on DoorDash (with expanded offerings) and for pickup onsite, and they're offering discounts to students and medical professionals on request.

Long Bridge Pizza Company - They're open daily 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. for takeout, and they'll bring a pizza out to your car if you order ahead and call them when you get there at 415-829-8999.

Mochica - This Peruvian place is doing takeout with curbside pickup if you call ahead at 415-278-0480.

The Morris - It's temporarily closed by check back at the website for to-go and delivery options TBA.

Papito - It's open for takeout until 9 p.m., just call 415-695-0147.

Richmond

JIJIME - Korean fusion and ramen are to be found here, for delivery, via Yelp.

Rose Indian Cuisine - Find them on Yelp, where delivery is an option.

Spices - Delicious Chinese food and never shy with the spice, this place is available for delivery on Uber Eats.

Village House - They're serving fine Szechuan and Shanghainese noodles and more, for pickup or via Yelp delivery.

SoMa

Burma Club - Offering the same great dishes as Burma Superstar, Burma Club is staying open and taking delivery and to-go orders via Caviar and Doordash.

Zero Zero - You can now, for the first time, order Zero Zero's excellent food on Caviar for pickup or delivery.

Sunset

Chang's Kitchen - Comfort yourself with some dry-fried chicken wings, with delivery and pickup available through Yelp.

May Lee Chinese Restaurant - They're doing delivery and pickup orders via Yelp.

Szechuan Cuisine - Look for them on UberEats.

Upper Haight

Ginza Sushi & Sake - The Yelp-approved sushi spot is open noon to 10 p.m. for takeout at (415) 742-0552.

Parada 22 - The Puerto Rican food spot open as usual for delivery orders on Caviar.