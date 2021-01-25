Outdoor dining can resume in San Francisco, possibly in a matter of hours or days, according to a tweet from Mayor London Breed, now that the state has lifted the regional stay-at-home orders that began over a month ago.

Exact details about what will be allowed are still to come during a 1:15 p.m. press conference, but Breed pre-empted the announcement with a tweet Monday morning saying, "We will be moving forward with some limited re-openings, including outdoor dining and personal services."

Given the coming rain storms this week, and the fact that many businesses went into hibernation over the holidays, it's likely that restaurants will not be throwing tables back out on the sidewalk and in parklets immediately, but it could happen soon!

Breed says she expects San Francisco to return to "Purple" tier status, along with most other counties in the state, as daily case totals remain high here and elsewhere. But as hospital bed capacities increase and a predicted surge connected to New Year's Eve celebrations failed to materialize, life in much of the state will soon be taking another step back toward normalcy.

"I'm excited we're able to do this, and I know that it will provide some relief to small businesses and workers that have been really struggling for months now," Breed says. "But this pandemic is not over. We have to keep doing the things we know help keep our cases under control."

She further encourages everyone to continue wearing masks in public, limiting all social gatherings to the outdoors, and keeping any indoor encounters short and well ventilated.

More details to follow regarding SF's updated reopening orders, after the press conference.

Photo: The back patio at Um.ma in the Sunset, courtesy of Um.ma